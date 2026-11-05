While the flu season has surged early this year, especially among children, there are ways to ensure your fall and winter holidays can still be merry and bright.

According to County of San Diego health officials, 11 people, including two children, died this flu season of flu-related causes in the county, and more than 500 hospitalizations have been reported. Among children age 5 to 17, flu test positivity has been about 30%, higher than any other age group.

Dr. Ahmad Bailony, chief of pediatrics at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, has seen this firsthand. “Over the last two to three weeks, we’ve been getting positive flu swabs left and right,” he says.

Prevention starts at home

However, Dr. Bailony wants parents to know there are ways to protect your children and other loved ones.

The best defense against winter illnesses, he says, is a strong immune system, and he emphasizes the basics: “Keep it simple — do the things you need to do to keep your kids’ immune systems running as well as they can.”

Routine matters more than ever during flu season, he says. Adequate sleep, balanced meals and physical activity help children fight off infections. Additionally, encouraging handwashing and limiting exposure to sick people and crowded indoor spaces can reduce the spread of germs.

However, it’s essential not to forget the flu shot, Dr. Bailony says. While healthy habits are important, vaccines remain a critical tool.

“The message that needs to go out to parents is one of optimism, not fear,” he says. “Because we have an effective flu vaccine that primes your child’s immune system to fight the virus if they get it.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) advises that all healthy children ages 6 months and older be vaccinated to protect against flu. Children 6 months to 8 years should receive two doses, four weeks apart, if this is their first time being vaccinated against influenza.

When to call the doctor

When it comes to knowing when to seek medical care for a child sick with respiratory illness, Dr. Bailony offers clear guidelines.

“If your kid is under 3 months and they have a fever, your pediatrician needs to hear about that right away,” he says. “Once they’re over 3 months, even with a fever, it’s more about how everything else is going — are they breathing well, taking fluids, making enough urine output?”

For older children, watch for signs of dehydration, breathing difficulties or persistent high fever. If symptoms worsen or you’re unsure, schedule an appointment with your pediatrician rather than rushing to the emergency room. “Children’s emergency rooms can have long wait times during peak season,” Dr. Bailony says.

While respiratory viruses like the flu may be inevitable, with proper precautions — healthy routines, timely medical care and vaccinations — Dr. Bailony confirms you can help your family stay safe and minimize disruptions to school, daily life and the holiday season.

“If your child hasn’t received their flu vaccine yet, it’s not too late,” he says. “You’re giving them an extra layer of protection, and we hope that protection gets them through the winter season.”

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