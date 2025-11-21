When the men at Eddie Hernandez’s church hear him talk about making time to go to the doctor and not ignoring illnesses or symptoms, they listen because they know that Eddie is living proof of the importance of self-care.

Born at Community Hospital of Chula Vista when it was located on F Street, Eddie’s life journey would bring him back to Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center decades later. Always on top of his health, Eddie knew that his rising prostate-specific antigen (PSA) level could be a sign of prostate cancer. When he learned that it was, he was dissatisfied with the treatment plan recommended to him initially and sought a second opinion at Sharp Chula Vista’s Douglas & Nancy Barnhart Cancer Center.

There, Eddie met Dr. Andrew Bruggeman, a radiation oncologist and co-medical director of the Barnhart Cancer Center, and together they decided on stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT). The treatment precisely delivers large doses of radiation to the prostate in fewer sessions than traditional radiation therapy. It is a noninvasive alternative to surgery for some patients with prostate and other types of cancers.

“I had a 60-minute scheduled appointment, and Dr. Bruggeman gave me 80 minutes,” Eddie says. “His knowledge and compassion showed right away, and I trusted that I was in the best hands.”

According to Dr. Bruggeman, Eddie came in very educated about his diagnosis and asked good questions about his treatment options. “We discussed that the men in Eddie’s family have lived into their 90s, so we knew it was important to treat his cancer in a way that could be fully eradicated,” Dr. Bruggeman says.

The benefits of SpaceOAR Hydrogel

Eddie had five treatment sessions over 10 days. A key component of his plan was the use of SpaceOAR Hydrogel, an innovative treatment add-on that is used to reduce the radiation dose delivered to the rectum during prostate cancer radiation treatments.

“SpaceOAR Hydrogel has become a valuable part of our prostate treatments,” Dr. Bruggeman says. “By creating a small cushion between the prostate and the rectum, it can help reduce the chance of bowel side effects after treatment.”

Many patients also appreciate that it may help protect sexual function, and it serves as a helpful guide to improve precision during radiation. “It’s one more way we’re working to deliver effective treatment with fewer side effects,” Dr. Bruggeman says.

Finding purpose in providing support

For Eddie, who is now cancer-free, the most meaningful part of his prostate cancer journey isn’t finishing treatment; it’s the voice it has given him to help other men.

“I worked in construction, trucking and health care during my career, and it was while I was working at Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital that I was exposed to compassion and self-care,” Eddie says. “I learned how to develop authentic relationships.”

Now, Eddie shares that he enjoys being involved in men’s ministries through his church, where he can be an advocate for prostate cancer. “I’m always asking others, ‘Do you know your PSA?’” he says.

