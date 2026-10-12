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How menopause affects bones, muscles and joints

By The Health News Team | October 12, 2026

Woman holding weights in an exercise class

When most women think about menopause, symptoms like hot flashes, night sweats and mood changes often come to mind. But menopause can also affect bone, muscle and joint health, causing symptoms that often are mistaken for normal aging.

Estrogen plays an important role in keeping bones strong and supporting muscle and joint health. However, estrogen levels decline during menopause.

While decreased bone density is a well-known effect of menopause, many women may not realize that hormonal changes can also affect muscles and joints, leading to:

  • Joint pain and stiffness

  • Muscle aches and weakness

  • Fatigue

  • Reduced muscle mass

  • Increased risk of osteoporosis and fractures

"Many women feel aches, pains and stiffness during menopause and assume it's just aging," says Dr. Rina Jain, an orthopedic surgeon with Sharp Community Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital. "But these symptoms can be related to the hormonal changes happening in the body."

When to talk with your doctor

Many women expect occasional aches and pains as they age. However, persistent discomfort, weakness or reduced mobility should not be ignored.

“If something feels different or you’re no longer able to do the things you want to do, it’s worth discussing with your doctor,” Dr. Jain says. “Trust your instincts.”

Consider speaking with a health care provider if you experience:

  • Ongoing joint or muscle pain

  • Loss of strength

  • Difficulty performing everyday activities

  • Persistent stiffness

  • Concerns about osteoporosis or fracture risk

Screening for bone health

One of the most important tests for women approaching or living beyond menopause is a bone density scan. This quick, painless imaging test measures bone strength and helps assess the risk of osteoporosis.

There is no simple screening test for menopause-related muscle loss.

"Instead, we look at the whole picture," Dr. Jain says. "We talk with patients about changes in their strength, energy and daily activities. If things like climbing stairs, carrying groceries or staying active are becoming harder than they used to be, it may be a sign that muscle health is changing."

Protecting your bones and muscles

While some changes are a natural part of menopause, healthy habits can help women stay strong and active.

1

Exercise regularly.

Exercise is one of the most effective ways to support bone and muscle health. Weight-bearing activities such as walking, hiking and dancing help maintain bone strength. Resistance exercises using weights, resistance bands or body weight can help preserve muscle mass and improve strength.

“You don’t need to lift heavy weights to benefit,” says Dr. Jain. “Even light resistance training can help maintain muscle and support healthy aging.”

2

Eat a healthy diet.

Good nutrition supports both bone and muscle health. Women should focus on getting enough:

  • Calcium

  • Vitamin D

  • Protein

3

Prioritize sleep.

Sleep plays an important role in muscle recovery and overall health, especially as we age. And while exercise is important to support bone and muscle health, it can also help you fall asleep and stay asleep.

4

Avoid habits that weaken the bones.

Smoking and excessive alcohol use can negatively affect bone health and increase the risk of osteoporosis.

Treatment options

One common misconception is that women should simply accept pain, stiffness and weakness as unavoidable parts of aging. “Women are not imagining these symptoms,” says Dr. Jain. “The hormonal changes of menopause can have real effects on the body.”

Women should talk with their doctor about how to address persistent discomfort, weakness or reduced mobility. Treatment depends on a woman’s symptoms, medical history and overall health.

Options may include:

  • Calcium and vitamin D supplements

  • Exercise and physical therapy

  • Medications that help protect bone density

  • Hormone therapy for some women

By taking steps to protect their musculoskeletal health, women can stay strong, active and independent throughout menopause and beyond.

Learn more about orthopedics; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.

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The Health News Team

Author

The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.

Rina Jain

Dr. Rina Jain

Contributor

Dr. Rina Jain is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with Sharp Community Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.

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