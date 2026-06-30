About 80% of people in the United States will experience low back pain at some point in their lives, according to the Dartmouth Atlas of Health Care. It is a leading cause of disability worldwide and the second most common reason adults visit a primary care doctor. Back pain can range from mild discomfort to chronic pain.

The Sharp Sports Medicine Clinic offers coordinated care, including orthopedic specialists, imaging and physical therapy, to help address back pain and build core strength for recovery.

What causes back pain?

Common causes of back pain include:

Poor posture

Lifting incorrectly

A sedentary lifestyle

Weak or imbalanced muscles

Tight hips or hamstrings

Previous injuries

A strong core is essential for supporting your body’s movement and stability. When these muscles are weak, it can lead to lower back and hip pain, poor posture, and a higher risk of injury.

What is the core?

“The core helps provide a stable base for movement throughout the body. When it is functioning well, it supports posture, balance and everyday activities while helping reduce unnecessary strain on the lower back,” says Dr. Evan Nigh, an orthopedic surgeon specializing in spine care at Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

Many people think the core is only the abs, but it includes several muscle groups that work together:

The pelvic floor sits at the base of the core. It’s made up of a group of muscles that help support the bladder and bowels.

The transverse abdominis sits deep within the abdomen. It wraps around the spine, acting as the core’s primary stabilizer. When it’s weak, it can contribute to lower back pain.

The rectus abdominis is one of the most well-known core muscles. When engaged, it creates the distinct “six-pack” appearance. Its primary function is to help bend the torso forward, such as when sitting up or performing a crunch.

The erector spinae is a large group of muscles that runs vertically along the spine. These deep muscles help straighten and rotate the back and play an important role in maintaining stability.

The glutes help stabilize the pelvis, support posture, and power movements like walking and lifting.

These muscles work together to support your entire body. They help stabilize the spine, distribute force during movement, and maintain proper posture and alignment.

When the core is weak, the body can develop imbalances where some muscles are stronger or tighter than others. These imbalances can pull the body out of proper alignment and place extra stress on the back and other joints. Building core strength can help reduce this strain and better support the spine.

Signs you may benefit from strengthening your core include:

Frequent lower back pain or discomfort

Difficulty maintaining good posture

Pain when sitting or standing for long periods

Feeling unstable during movement

Simple ways to strengthen your core

Exercise is a great way to strengthen your core, and even simple movements can make a big difference in easing back pain over time.

When exercising, focus on proper form rather than intensity or the number of repetitions to get the most benefit and prevent injury. Examples of effective core exercises include:

Bridges: Strengthen your glutes and core by lying on your back and lifting your hips while keeping your feet and shoulders on the ground.

Planks: Build core strength and stability by lifting onto your forearms and toes, keeping your body in a straight line from head to heels with your core engaged.

Bird dogs: Improve balance and coordination by starting on your hands and knees and extending one arm and the opposite leg while keeping your spine neutral.

Dead bugs: Boost stability and coordination by lying on your back with arms up and knees bent, then lowering one arm and the opposite leg while keeping your lower back on the floor.

You can also strengthen your core by maintaining good posture and engaging your abdominal muscles during everyday movements like sitting, standing, walking and lifting.

Knowing your limits

You should seek medical evaluation if you have persistent or worsening pain; pain that radiates down your legs (especially below the knee); or symptoms such as numbness, tingling or weakness. Speak with a doctor or physical therapist for proper evaluation and care.

Seek urgent medical attention if you experience any of the following:

Unexplained fever with back pain

New or worsening weakness

Numbness in the groin or saddle area

Loss of control over urine or stool

Back pain after trauma

Unexplained weight loss associated with back pain

Worsening neurologic symptoms

Difficulty walking or maintaining your balance

“Core strength is an important part of both preventing and recovering from many types of low back pain,” says Dr. Nigh. “Improvement often takes consistency over time, but small, regular changes can make a meaningful difference in daily comfort and function.”

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