Staying active looks different for everyone, from casual weekend warriors to competitive athletes pushing toward the next level. But when an injury gets in the way, having the right care team matters.

The new Sharp Sports Medicine Clinic at Sharp Grossmont Hospital aims to bring that team, and all the care a recreational or serious athlete may need, under one roof.

The clinic is located within the Sharp Grossmont Care Clinic, a multi-specialty outpatient clinic on the Sharp Grossmont campus. Designed as a centralized hub for injury evaluation, treatment and recovery, the sports medicine clinic brings together specialists in orthopedic surgery, sports medicine, athletic training and rehabilitation. The end goal is to help people move comfortably, recover confidently and get back to the activities they love.

A new resource for the community

Sharp’s sports medicine program supports athletes at every level. Its role as the Official Health Care Partner of San Diego FC — San Diego’s newest Major League Soccer team — reflects the level of expertise behind the program and the trust it has earned within the sports community. With the opening of the new clinic, that same standard of care is now more accessible to patients throughout the broader community.

“I'm most excited about creating a central hub that the San Diego community can use to get the highest level of orthopedic sports care that they need,” says Dr. Amarpal Arora, an orthopedic surgeon with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, who will see patients at the new clinic.

Care that’s coordinated from the start

Sports injuries often require input from several specialists, which can make navigating treatment feel overwhelming. The new clinic is designed to simplify the process, offering evaluation, imaging, outpatient procedures and rehabilitation in one location.

The care team helps connect patients with the right specialists, streamlines scheduling, and helps ensure care plans stay on track. With a coordinated team guiding each step of care, patients can stay focused on their recovery and goals and, ultimately, return to the activities that matter most to them.

Treatment for a wide range of injuries

Sports medicine experts and providers at the clinic diagnose and treat a variety of activity‑related conditions, from common overuse injuries to more complex issues that can affect a patient’s mobility, performance and everyday comfort. These include:

Care plans may include nonsurgical treatment, minimally invasive surgery when needed, and sport-specific rehabilitation, helping patients rebuild strength and return to activity safely.

Tools and treatments to support recovery

Sharp offers the latest sports medicine procedures designed to minimize recovery time and help patients return to peak performance faster.

Patients have access to advanced imaging technologies for precise and timely diagnosis; therapeutic injections, such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP), to help accelerate healing; as well as surgical techniques that minimize scarring and shorten recovery time. Some patients may also benefit from innovative therapies offered within the Sharp system, including hyperbaric oxygen therapy to support healing after certain injuries.

The program also draws on the expertise of the Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience, San Diego’s only comprehensive facility dedicated to advanced brain and spine care. The center plays a key role in evaluating and treating sports‑related concussions, bringing together neurologists, neuropsychologists, speech therapists and other specialists to provide thorough assessment and coordinated care for patients experiencing symptoms of head injury.

“The hope is that this new clinic will allow San Diego community members to have a resource within the Sharp community where they can obtain the highest level of medical care,” Dr. Arora says. “And for those who are seeking further help for their injuries, the clinic can hopefully serve as an easily accessible first-line option to get the information and care that they so deserve.”

Learn more about sports medicine; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.