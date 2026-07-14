Achieving quality sleep isn’t just about how long you’re in bed, the darkness of your bedroom, or whether you’ve avoided using digital screens right before bedtime. It’s also influenced by what you eat.

Your diet may be playing a bigger role than you think. What — and when — you eat can directly impact your ability to fall asleep, stay asleep and feel rested the next day.

Certain foods can support your body’s natural sleep rhythms, while others may disrupt them and contribute to ongoing issues, such as insomnia or daytime fatigue, says Gabrielle Tinsley, a registered dietitian nutritionist and wellness education specialist at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers. Understanding this connection and making mindful choices can help improve both your sleep and overall health.

Here, Tinsley shares 5 foods that can interfere with sleep quality:

1 Caffeinated foods and drinks. Coffee, tea, energy drinks, chocolate and some sodas contain caffeine, a stimulant that can stay in your system for 6 to 8 hours — or longer —depending on the person. It blocks adenosine, a chemical that promotes sleepiness, making it harder to fall asleep. For better rest, try limiting caffeine intake in the afternoon and evening. 2 High-fat or fried foods. Greasy meals, including fast food, can slow digestion and increase the likelihood of acid reflux when you lie down. This discomfort can make it harder to fall asleep and stay asleep. 3 Spicy foods. Spicy meals may trigger indigestion, heartburn and acid reflux. When you lie down, these symptoms can worsen as stomach acid moves into the esophagus, causing discomfort that keeps you awake. Spicy foods can also raise body temperature, which can interfere with your body’s natural wind-down process. 4 Alcohol. Alcohol is strongly linked to insomnia. While alcohol might make you feel sleepy initially, it disrupts sleep cycles later in the night. As blood alcohol levels drop during the night, sleep becomes more fragmented and restorative REM sleep is reduced, which can lead to frequent wakefulness and poor sleep quality. 5 Sugary foods and refined carbohydrates. Foods high in added sugars and highly processed ingredients, such as desserts, candy, white bread and packaged snacks, can cause blood sugar spikes and crashes. This may lead to nighttime awakenings and restlessness. Diets high in sugar, saturated fat and sodium have also been linked to lighter, less restorative sleep and shorter sleep duration.

Eating these foods regularly — especially in excess — can contribute to long-term health concerns, including weight gain, poor blood sugar control and digestive issues. Over time, this may increase the risk of chronic conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes.

Poor sleep itself is also linked to weakened immunity, reduced focus and higher risk of chronic disease.

When should you avoid these foods?

As a general guideline, avoid caffeine at least 6 to 8 hours before bedtime. Try to limit heavy, spicy or high-fat meals 2 to 3 hours before going to sleep. Alcohol is best minimized in the evening, especially close to bedtime.

Additional tips to improve your sleep include:

Choose a light, balanced evening snack with complex carbohydrates, such as whole-grain toast with peanut butter or oatmeal with a sprinkle of walnuts. These foods may help trigger the release of serotonin, a hormone that supports sleep.

Include foods rich in magnesium and tryptophan, like nuts, seeds and dairy, or melatonin-rich foods, such as tart cherries, to support relaxation.

Try a cup of chamomile tea before bed. Chamomile contains an antioxidant called apigenin, which may promote sleepiness.

Stay hydrated. Water is the best, but avoid large amounts of fluids right before bed.

Aim for consistent mealtimes to support your body’s internal clock.

“Certain foods and beverages can interfere with your ability to fall asleep or stay asleep, making it important to be mindful of your nighttime habits,” says Tinsley. “Simple swaps can make a big difference in how well you rest and how you feel the next day.”

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