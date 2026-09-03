At one time or another, you've likely experienced psychological flow. Although you may know it as being "in the zone," there's more to it than that.

Flow is a mental state in which you become fully focused, absorbed and engaged in what you’re doing. Whether you’re exercising, creating something, working on a project or tackling a task around the house, distractions fade, time flies by, and you're fully immersed in the moment.

People often report greater creativity, improved performance and a deeper sense of satisfaction. More importantly, research suggests it supports overall mental well-being.

Flow in the brain

Experts are still learning exactly how flow affects the brain. What we know is that very few brain functions rely on just one region of the brain, and flow is no different. There’s no single "flow center.” Instead, flow seems to occur when multiple brain regions work together in coordinated ways.

When it happens, studies have found that people become less focused on themselves and more focused on the task at hand, which may help explain the deep concentration associated with flow.

But flow isn’t simply a matter of concentration. Lori Alford, a licensed clinical social worker at Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Behavioral Health, explains that flow differs from both concentration and hyperfocus.

“While someone who is concentrating may be intensely focused on a task, they aren’t necessarily fully absorbed, energized or losing track of time like they would in a flow state,” she says.

How flow helps mental health and substance use recovery

One benefit of psychological flow is that it can help reduce stress and anxiety by quieting the mental chatter that fuels worry. When you're fully immersed in a task or pursuit, your attention shifts away from anxious thoughts, regrets and self-criticism and focuses instead on the task at hand. It's almost like a mental vacation.

Flow also boosts mood and self-confidence. Successfully engaging in activities that are enjoyable, challenging and meaningful can create a sense of accomplishment and satisfaction. And unlike tasks that feel like a chore, flow-inducing activities often leave people feeling energized rather than drained.

Over time, flow can even help build resilience and strengthen healthy coping skills.

"It's particularly beneficial for people in substance use recovery," says Alford. “It provides a healthy way to experience interest, purpose and satisfaction without the use of substances.”

She explains that many people in recovery have difficulty finding pleasure in everyday activities, because substance use can alter the brain's reward system. The condition, known as anhedonia, can make it harder to feel interest, motivation or enjoyment.

Recognizing the advantages of flow in recovery, Sharp Grossmont's Dual Recovery Outpatient Program teaches patients why flow matters and how to cultivate it through healthy, meaningful activities. In a safe, supportive environment, the program helps individuals overcome and navigate the challenges of mental health conditions along with alcohol and drug dependency.

“For many people in recovery, those moments of flow can significantly help, fostering confidence, accomplishment and an overall sense of well-being while helping people reconnect with healthy, meaningful activities,” she says.

How can I experience flow?

“People who engage in activities for their own sake or intrinsic value are more likely to experience flow,” says Alford.

Particularly, activities that are:

Personally meaningful

Challenging, but not overwhelming

Allow you to be a beginner and make mistakes

She emphasizes that during flow-inducing pursuits, it’s important to limit distractions, avoid constantly checking your phone, minimize task switching and stay actively engaged.

“For some people, it’s harder to experience flow than others because there can be environmental reasons, such as interruptions or noise,” she says. “Phones are a main culprit.”

Alford suggests choosing something that matches your interests:

Creative activities, such as drawing, writing, playing music or crafts

Physical activities, such as walking, running, dancing, sports, weight training or tai chi

Practical activities, such as cooking or gardening

Social activities, such as playing games or having meaningful conversations

Learning activities, such as reading or developing a new skill

To begin, start small and schedule 10 minutes to do something you enjoy. Remove distractions, make your goal clear, and choose something within your skill range – not too easy but not too complex.

With practice, those moments of complete focus can become more frequent, helping you feel more engaged, fulfilled and connected to life and activities that matter most.

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