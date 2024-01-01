Medical doctor (MD)
Child and adolescent psychiatry (board certified)
Psychiatry (board certified)
Sleep medicine (board certified)
About Anoop Karippot, MD
I endeavor to provide compassionate care. I want to help people lead a better life through improved quality of sleep, physical and emotional health. In my spare time, I enjoy reading.
Age:52
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:a noop ka ri pot
Languages:English
Education
University of Louisville:Internship
University of Louisville:Residency
University of Louisville:Fellowship
Armed Forces Medical College:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Abuse (child)
- Addictive behavior (drug and alcohol abuse)
- ADHD (adults)
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Adjustment disorders
- Alzheimer's disease
- Anger management
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Asperger's syndrome
- Autism
- Bipolar disorder
- Cognitive therapy
- Conduct disorder
- Crisis intervention
- Depression
- Eating disorders
- Encopresis
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Geriatrics
- Insomnia
- Intellectual disabilities
- Mood disorders
- Narcolepsy
- Obsessive compulsive disorder
- Oppositional defiant disorder
- Parasomnia
- Personality disorders
- Phobias
- Post-traumatic stress disorder
- Postpartum depression
- Psychiatric assessment
- Psychiatric trauma
- Psychopharmacology
- Psychotic disorders
- Rehab (neuropsychology)
- Restless leg syndrome
- Rett syndrome
- Schizoaffective disorder
- Schizophrenia
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Somatoform disorders
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1609979871
Insurance plans accepted
Anoop Karippot, MD, accepts 22 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
