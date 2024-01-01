Provider Image

Anoop Karippot, MD

Medical doctor (MD)
Child and adolescent psychiatry (board certified)
Psychiatry (board certified)
Sleep medicine (board certified)
  1. 10672 Wexford St
    10672 Wexford St
    Suite 280
    San Diego, CA 92131
    858-412-7362
  2. Psychiatric Centers of San Diego
    9834 Genesee Ave
    Suite 112
    La Jolla, CA 92037
    858-412-7362

About Anoop Karippot, MD

I endeavor to provide compassionate care. I want to help people lead a better life through improved quality of sleep, physical and emotional health. In my spare time, I enjoy reading.
Age:
 52
Gender:
 Male
Name pronunciation:
 a noop ka ri pot
Languages: 
English
Education
University of Louisville:
 Internship
University of Louisville:
 Residency
University of Louisville:
 Fellowship
Armed Forces Medical College:
 Medical School
Areas of focus
NPI
1609979871

