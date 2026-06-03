About Branislav Cizmar, MD, PhD

I became a physician because I have always been interested in medicine. I chose to become an OBGYN because the specialty offers a wide spectrum of medical and surgical treatment options, as well as the opportunity to build long-term relationships with my patients. I value lifelong, patient-centered care and a personal connection with my patients. When I’m not practicing medicine, I enjoy spending time with my two children, traveling, gardening, skiing and scuba diving.

Gender: Male

Languages: Italian , Spanish

Hospital affiliation Sharp Tri-City Medical Center



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