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Branislav Cizmar, MD, PhD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Urology-gynecology

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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North County Women's Specialists

760-476-2929
Fax: 760-216-6038

902 Sycamore Avenue
Suite 203
Vista, CA 92081

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. North County Women's Specialists

    902 Sycamore Avenue
    Suite 203
    Vista, CA 92081
    Get directions

    760-476-2929
    Fax: 760-216-6038

About Branislav Cizmar, MD, PhD

I became a physician because I have always been interested in medicine. I chose to become an OBGYN because the specialty offers a wide spectrum of medical and surgical treatment options, as well as the opportunity to build long-term relationships with my patients. I value lifelong, patient-centered care and a personal connection with my patients. When I’m not practicing medicine, I enjoy spending time with my two children, traveling, gardening, skiing and scuba diving.

Gender: Male
Languages: Italian, Spanish

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1679554372

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Branislav Cizmar, MD, PhD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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Guardian Angel recognitions

Branislav Cizmar, MD, PhD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Branislav Cizmar, MD, PhD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.

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