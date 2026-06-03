Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Urology-gynecology
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Urology-gynecology
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
North County Women's Specialists
902 Sycamore Avenue
Suite 203
Vista, CA 92081
Get directions
760-476-2929
Fax: 760-216-6038
About Branislav Cizmar, MD, PhD
I became a physician because I have always been interested in medicine. I chose to become an OBGYN because the specialty offers a wide spectrum of medical and surgical treatment options, as well as the opportunity to build long-term relationships with my patients. I value lifelong, patient-centered care and a personal connection with my patients. When I’m not practicing medicine, I enjoy spending time with my two children, traveling, gardening, skiing and scuba diving.
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Alternative birth methods
- Amniocentesis
- Bioidentical hormone replacement therapy
- Birth control shot
- Bloodless medicine
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Cone biopsy
- Contraception
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Female pelvic health
- Fertility - female
- High-risk pregnancy
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Incontinence
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- Laser surgery
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menopause
- Menstrual irregularities
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Natural family planning
- Nurse practitioner (Female)
- Pediatric gynecology
- Postpartum depression
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Robotic-assisted surgery - OBGYN
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Tubal sterilization by hysteroscopy
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
- Vaginal rejuvenation
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1679554372
Insurance plans accepted
Branislav Cizmar, MD, PhD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Branislav Cizmar, MD, PhD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Branislav Cizmar, MD, PhD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Branislav Cizmar, MD, PhD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Branislav Cizmar, MD, PhD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
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