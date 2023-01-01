Corrie Clay, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Corrie Clay, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
Philip Szold, MD, Inc.8881 Fletcher Pkwy
Suite 200
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Corrie Clay, MD
I love working with children and their parents to keep them healthy. I believe that the doctor-patient-parent team is important. Highlights of my practice are disease prevention, teaching and communication. I enjoy singing in my free time, especially musical theater and Disney songs. I also try to stay active with my kids.
Age:47
In practice since:2008
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:Clay
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Vanderbilt University:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Abuse (child)
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Adolescent gynecology
- Adoption health care
- Allergy testing
- Allergy treatment
- Anorexia and bulimia
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Asperger's syndrome
- Asthma
- Autism
- Behavior problems
- Blood disorders
- Chronic cough
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Colic
- Colitis
- Culinary medicine
- Depression
- Down syndrome
- Eating disorders
- Eczema
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Esophageal reflux
- Growth problems
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- HIV/AIDS
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Juvenile arthritis
- Juvenile diabetes
- Learning disabilities/dyslexia
- LGBTQ health
- Lifestyle Medicine
- Molestation
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Nutrition
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
- Recurrent infections
- Scoliosis
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Spina bifida
- Sports medicine
- Tuberculosis
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1437207750
Insurance plans accepted
Corrie Clay, MD, accepts 19 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Corrie Clay, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Corrie Clay, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.