Corrie Clay, MD

Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Accepting new patients
  1. Philip Szold, MD, Inc.
    8881 Fletcher Pkwy
    Suite 200
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    619-464-6434

    Thursday
    Friday

About Corrie Clay, MD

I love working with children and their parents to keep them healthy. I believe that the doctor-patient-parent team is important. Highlights of my practice are disease prevention, teaching and communication. I enjoy singing in my free time, especially musical theater and Disney songs. I also try to stay active with my kids.
Age:
 47
In practice since:
 2008
Gender:
 Female
Name pronunciation:
 Clay
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
Vanderbilt University:
 Medical School
University of California, San Diego:
 Internship
University of California, San Diego:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
1437207750

