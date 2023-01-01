About Corrie Clay, MD

I love working with children and their parents to keep them healthy. I believe that the doctor-patient-parent team is important. Highlights of my practice are disease prevention, teaching and communication. I enjoy singing in my free time, especially musical theater and Disney songs. I also try to stay active with my kids.

Age: 47

In practice since: 2008

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: Clay

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Vanderbilt University : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Residency



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.