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Corrie T. Clay, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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La Mesa Pediatrics

619-464-6434
Fax: 619-464-5109

8881 Fletcher Pkwy
Suite 205
La Mesa, CA 91942

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Location and phone

  1. La Mesa Pediatrics

    8881 Fletcher Pkwy
    Suite 205
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-464-6434
    Fax: 619-464-5109

Care schedule

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Corrie T. Clay, MD

I love working with children and their parents to keep them healthy. I believe that the doctor-patient-parent team is important. Highlights of my practice are disease prevention, teaching and communication. I enjoy singing in my free time, especially musical theater and Disney songs. I also try to stay active with my kids.

Age: 50
In practice since: 2008
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: Clay

Education

Vanderbilt University: Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Internship
University of California, San Diego: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1437207750

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Corrie T. Clay, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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