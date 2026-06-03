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Dawn M. Long, MD

4.8

288 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Family and Internal Medicine

858-499-2710
Fax: 858-262-8663

8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Family and Internal Medicine

    8975 Balboa Ave
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-499-2710
    Fax: 858-262-8663

About Dawn M. Long, MD

I believe in creating a partnership to develop the best plan in helping each patient manage medical problems with compassion and evidence-based care. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with family and friends as well as outdoor activities — especially playing tennis, biking and running — and traveling.

Age: 46
In practice since: 2014
Gender: Female

Education

Naval Hospital, Bremerton: Residency
Loyola University: Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1861429813

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Dawn M. Long, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

288 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

5.0

I love Dr. Long, she always takes her time to address every and any concern I may have.

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

5.0

Dr Long knows me... She has helped through some difficult times both physically and emotionally.

Verified Patient

June 19, 2026

5.0

Dr. Long explains everything in ways I can understand.

Verified Patient

June 6, 2026

5.0

Dr. Long has always bee extremely professional and patient with my concerns. She is fantastic.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.