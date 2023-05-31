Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients under age 5
Book appointment
First available
Loading...
Loading...
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Genesee2020 Genesee Ave.
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Dawn Long, MD
I believe in creating a partnership to develop the best plan in helping each patient manage medical problems with compassion and evidence-based care. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with family and friends as well as outdoor activities — especially playing tennis, biking and running — and traveling.
Age:43
In practice since:2014
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Naval Hospital, Bremerton:Residency
Loyola University:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- COPD
- Cryosurgery
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hypertension
- Impotence
- Kidney stones
- Liver disease
- Men's health
- Neck pain
- Nutrition
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Preventive medicine
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Sleep disorders
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1861429813
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Dawn Long, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
217 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Dr. Long is a pleasure to have as my doctor. Truly informative, concise, and personable.
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Dr Long is the best!! Always caring and takes her time to explain things
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Dr. Long is taking time to listen about my health issues. She also went over my lab results, explained everything clearly. She is wonderful and very caring doctor.
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
I've seen a few doctors since one I really felt comfortable with retired a few years ago. I have settled on Dr. Long as one I wish to continue seeing long term. She presents as caring and professional.The PAs and NPs are also professionals They are congenial and helpful in herding around an old gal like me.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Dawn Long, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Dawn Long, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Dawn Long, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Dawn Long, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.