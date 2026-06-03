About Dawn M. Long, MD

I believe in creating a partnership to develop the best plan in helping each patient manage medical problems with compassion and evidence-based care. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with family and friends as well as outdoor activities — especially playing tennis, biking and running — and traveling.

Age: 46

In practice since: 2014

Gender: Female



Education Naval Hospital, Bremerton : Residency

Loyola University : Medical School



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