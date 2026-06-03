Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa Family and Internal Medicine
8975 Balboa Ave
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-499-2710
Fax: 858-262-8663
About Dawn M. Long, MD
I believe in creating a partnership to develop the best plan in helping each patient manage medical problems with compassion and evidence-based care. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with family and friends as well as outdoor activities — especially playing tennis, biking and running — and traveling.
Education
Areas of focus
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- COPD
- Cryosurgery
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hypertension
- Impotence
- Kidney stones
- Liver disease
- Men's health
- Neck pain
- Nutrition
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Preventive medicine
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Sleep disorders
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1861429813
Insurance plans accepted
Dawn M. Long, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
288 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
5.0
I love Dr. Long, she always takes her time to address every and any concern I may have.
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
Dr Long knows me... She has helped through some difficult times both physically and emotionally.
Verified Patient
June 19, 2026
5.0
Dr. Long explains everything in ways I can understand.
Verified Patient
June 6, 2026
5.0
Dr. Long has always bee extremely professional and patient with my concerns. She is fantastic.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Dawn M. Long, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Dawn M. Long, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.