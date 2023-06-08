Jose Ramiro Lopez, MD
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
- 2648 Main St
Suite A
Chula Vista, CA 91911
- 4184 Beyer Blvd
Suite 105
San Diego, CA 92173
About Jose Ramiro Lopez, MD
I am dedicated to providing complete, high quality, personalized and human medical care. I would like to have the honor to serve you. In my spare time, I love fishing and spending time with my children.
Age:70
In practice since:1988
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Cornell University:Residency
The Military Medical School of Mexico:Medical School
St. Francis Hospital-Heart Center:Fellowship
Cornell University:Internship
Areas of focus
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Chemical stress test
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Chronic pain management
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- COPD
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Echocardiogram (ECHO)
- Esophageal reflux
- Exercise stress test
- Fibromyalgia
- Geriatrics
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Holter monitoring
- Hypertension
- Immigration physicals
- Impotence
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- Liver disease
- Menopause
- Nutrition
- Osteoporosis
- Psoriasis
- Recurrent infections
- Scleroderma
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Trigger point injection
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Vertigo
- Wellness programs
- Wound healing
NPI
1568667228
Insurance plans accepted
Jose Ramiro Lopez, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
50 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 8, 2023
5.0
Excellent!!
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
Good
Verified PatientApril 25, 2023
5.0
Contento por que me atienden muy bien
Verified PatientApril 21, 2023
4.3
Good.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
