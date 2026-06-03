Jose R. Lopez, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Jose R. Lopez, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Jose Ramiro Lopez, MD, Chula Vista
2648 Main St.
Suite A
Chula Vista, CA 91911-4664
Get directions
619-575-5000
Fax: 619-575-5060
About Jose R. Lopez, MD
I am dedicated to providing complete, high quality, personalized and human medical care. I would like to have the honor to serve you. In my spare time, I love fishing and spending time with my children.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Chemical stress test
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Chronic pain management
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- COPD
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Echocardiogram (ECHO)
- Esophageal reflux
- Exercise stress test
- Fibromyalgia
- Geriatrics
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Holter monitoring
- Hypertension
- Immigration physicals
- Impotence
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- Liver disease
- Menopause
- Nutrition
- Osteoporosis
- Psoriasis
- Recurrent infections
- Scleroderma
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Trigger point injection
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Vertigo
- Wellness programs
- Wound healing
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1568667228
Insurance plans accepted
Jose R. Lopez, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
38 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.6
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 6, 2026
5.0
Excellent care from the nursing staff and Adrin Luna [PA].
Verified Patient
June 6, 2026
5.0
All my GOOD
Verified Patient
May 21, 2026
4.0
Good experience
Verified Patient
April 18, 2026
5.0
Good
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jose R. Lopez, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jose R. Lopez, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.