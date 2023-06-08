Jose Ramiro Lopez, MD

Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease
Internal medicine (board certified)
  1. 2648 Main St
    Suite A
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    619-575-5000
  2. 4184 Beyer Blvd
    Suite 105
    San Diego, CA 92173
    619-547-6255

About Jose Ramiro Lopez, MD

I am dedicated to providing complete, high quality, personalized and human medical care. I would like to have the honor to serve you. In my spare time, I love fishing and spending time with my children.
Age:
 70
In practice since:
 1988
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
Cornell University:
 Residency
The Military Medical School of Mexico:
 Medical School
St. Francis Hospital-Heart Center:
 Fellowship
Cornell University:
 Internship
Areas of focus
NPI
1568667228
Ratings and reviews

4.7
50 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 8, 2023
5.0
Excellent!!
Verified Patient
May 17, 2023
5.0
Good
Verified Patient
April 25, 2023
5.0
Contento por que me atienden muy bien
Verified Patient
April 21, 2023
4.3
Good.
