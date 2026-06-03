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Jose R. Lopez, MD

4.7

38 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Jose Ramiro Lopez, MD, Chula Vista

619-575-5000
Fax: 619-575-5060

2648 Main St.
Suite A
Chula Vista, CA 91911-4664

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Jose Ramiro Lopez, MD, Chula Vista

    2648 Main St.
    Suite A
    Chula Vista, CA 91911-4664
    Get directions

    619-575-5000
    Fax: 619-575-5060

About Jose R. Lopez, MD

I am dedicated to providing complete, high quality, personalized and human medical care. I would like to have the honor to serve you. In my spare time, I love fishing and spending time with my children.

Age: 73
In practice since: 1988
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish, Tagalog

Education

Cornell University: Residency
The Military Medical School of Mexico: Medical School
St. Francis Hospital-Heart Center: Fellowship
Cornell University: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1568667228

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Jose R. Lopez, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

38 ratings

Patient ratings

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.6

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.6

Provider included you in decisions

4.7

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.7

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 6, 2026

5.0

Excellent care from the nursing staff and Adrin Luna [PA].

Verified Patient

June 6, 2026

5.0

All my GOOD

Verified Patient

May 21, 2026

4.0

Good experience

Verified Patient

April 18, 2026

5.0

Good

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.