Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
1926 Via Centre
1926 Via Centre
A
Vista, CA 92081
Get directions
About Loren S. Novak, DO
"I believe it is very important to treat the whole person, not just the disease. In this way I can better understand the needs of my patients and act as their health advocate. As their advocate and health educator, I can help my patients achieve a healthier quality of life."
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Abuse (adult)
- Abuse (child)
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Chronic pain management
- Complementary therapies
- Cryosurgery
- Depression
- Eating disorders
- End-of-life care
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- LGBTQ health
- Nutrition
- Physical disabilities
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Tuberculosis
- Vasectomy
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1689601270
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Loren S. Novak, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Loren S. Novak, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.