About Loren S. Novak, DO

"I believe it is very important to treat the whole person, not just the disease. In this way I can better understand the needs of my patients and act as their health advocate. As their advocate and health educator, I can help my patients achieve a healthier quality of life."

Age: 66

In practice since: 1998

Gender: Male



Education University of California, Irvine : Internship

University of California, Irvine : Residency

Western University of Health Sciences : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Tri-City Medical Center



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.