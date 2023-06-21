Provider Image

Noli Cava, MD

Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. Cable Street Family Practice
    1808 Cable St
    San Diego, CA 92107
    619-221-4490
    Fax: 619-221-4494
  2. Cable Street Family Practice
    8996 Miramar Rd
    Suite 308
    San Diego, CA 92126
    858-935-4658
  3. Cable Street Family Practice
    374 H St
    Suite 202
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    619-426-4546

About Noli Cava, MD

I provide primary medical care to patients of all ages. I stress preventive care. Walk in appointments are accepted and I make house calls for existing patients.
Age:
 56
In practice since:
 1999
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Tagalog/Filipino
Education
Naval Regional Medical Center:
 Internship
Naval Regional Medical Center:
 Residency
University of Illinois:
 Medical School
Areas of focus
NPI
1265453435
Patient portal
Noli Cava, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.7
70 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.6
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 21, 2023
2.8
I've been trying to get test results for 7 days and they are not returning my calls. Very very frustrated with this office!
Verified Patient
June 8, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Cava is very informative and attentive.
Verified Patient
April 28, 2023
5.0
Good.
Verified Patient
February 28, 2023
5.0
I don't need info regarding diet & exercise. I'm 70 y/o retired RN. But, Emelita Biggans [NP] helps me immensely.
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Noli Cava, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Noli Cava, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
