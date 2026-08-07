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Noli A. Cava, MD

4.8

104 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Call to schedule

Cable Street Family Practice

619-221-4490
Fax: 619-221-4494

1808 Cable St.
San Diego, CA 92107-2807

Cava Medical Group

858-935-4658
Fax: 858-935-4652

8996 Miramar Road
Suite 308
San Diego, CA 92126-4463

South Bay Internal Medicine

619-426-4546
Fax: 619-426-7198

374 H St.
Suite 202
Chula Vista, CA 91910-2348

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Cable Street Family Practice

    1808 Cable St.
    San Diego, CA 92107-2807
    Get directions

    619-221-4490
    Fax: 619-221-4494

  2. Cava Medical Group

    8996 Miramar Road
    Suite 308
    San Diego, CA 92126-4463
    Get directions

    858-935-4658
    Fax: 858-935-4652

  3. South Bay Internal Medicine

    374 H St.
    Suite 202
    Chula Vista, CA 91910-2348
    Get directions

    619-426-4546
    Fax: 619-426-7198

Care schedule

Cable Street Family Practice

1808 Cable St.

  •  

    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Noli A. Cava, MD

I provide primary medical care to patients of all ages. I stress preventive care. Walk in appointments are accepted and I make house calls for existing patients.

Age: 59
In practice since: 1999
Gender: Male
Languages: Tagalog/Filipino, Tagalog, Spanish

Education

Naval Regional Medical Center: Internship
Naval Regional Medical Center: Residency
University of Illinois: Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1265453435

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Noli A. Cava, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

104 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.7

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 12, 2026

5.0

Dr. Cava is very thorough and puts you at ease.

Verified Patient

May 24, 2026

5.0

Very good experience

Verified Patient

May 21, 2026

5.0

All very well

Verified Patient

May 21, 2026

5.0

Reviewed all labs

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.