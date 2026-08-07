About Noli A. Cava, MD

I provide primary medical care to patients of all ages. I stress preventive care. Walk in appointments are accepted and I make house calls for existing patients.

Age: 59

In practice since: 1999

Gender: Male

Languages: Tagalog/Filipino , Tagalog , Spanish

Education Naval Regional Medical Center : Internship

Naval Regional Medical Center : Residency

University of Illinois : Medical School



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.