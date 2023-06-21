Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Cable Street Family Practice1808 Cable St
San Diego, CA 92107
Get directions619-221-4490
Fax: 619-221-4494
Cable Street Family Practice8996 Miramar Rd
Suite 308
San Diego, CA 92126
Get directions
Cable Street Family Practice374 H St
Suite 202
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
Care schedule
About Noli Cava, MD
I provide primary medical care to patients of all ages. I stress preventive care. Walk in appointments are accepted and I make house calls for existing patients.
Age:56
In practice since:1999
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Tagalog/Filipino
Education
Naval Regional Medical Center:Internship
Naval Regional Medical Center:Residency
University of Illinois:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Abuse (adult)
- Abuse (elder)
- Addictive behavior (drug and alcohol abuse)
- ADHD (adults)
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Chronic pain management
- Complementary therapies
- Cryosurgery
- Depression
- End-of-life care
- Federal aviation physicals
- Fibromyalgia
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- Herbal medicine
- Immigration physicals
- Immunizations for foreign travel
- LGBTQ health
- Nutrition
- Physical disabilities
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Tuberculosis
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
- Women's health
NPI
1265453435
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Noli Cava, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
70 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.6
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 21, 2023
2.8
I've been trying to get test results for 7 days and they are not returning my calls. Very very frustrated with this office!
Verified PatientJune 8, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Cava is very informative and attentive.
Verified PatientApril 28, 2023
5.0
Good.
Verified PatientFebruary 28, 2023
5.0
I don't need info regarding diet & exercise. I'm 70 y/o retired RN. But, Emelita Biggans [NP] helps me immensely.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Noli Cava, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Noli Cava, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
