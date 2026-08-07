Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Cable Street Family Practice
1808 Cable St.
San Diego, CA 92107-2807
Get directions
619-221-4490
Fax: 619-221-4494
Cava Medical Group
8996 Miramar Road
Suite 308
San Diego, CA 92126-4463
Get directions
858-935-4658
Fax: 858-935-4652
South Bay Internal Medicine
374 H St.
Suite 202
Chula Vista, CA 91910-2348
Get directions
619-426-4546
Fax: 619-426-7198
Care schedule
Cable Street Family Practice
1808 Cable St.
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Noli A. Cava, MD
I provide primary medical care to patients of all ages. I stress preventive care. Walk in appointments are accepted and I make house calls for existing patients.
Education
Areas of focus
- Abuse (adult)
- Abuse (elder)
- Addictive behavior (drug and alcohol abuse)
- ADHD (adults)
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Chronic pain management
- Complementary therapies
- Cryosurgery
- Depression
- End-of-life care
- Federal aviation physicals
- Fibromyalgia
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- Herbal medicine
- House calls
- Immigration physicals
- Immunizations for foreign travel
- LGBTQ health
- Nursing home visits
- Nutrition
- Physical disabilities
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Tuberculosis
- Walk-in appointments
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1265453435
Insurance plans accepted
Noli A. Cava, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
104 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 12, 2026
5.0
Dr. Cava is very thorough and puts you at ease.
Verified Patient
May 24, 2026
5.0
Very good experience
Verified Patient
May 21, 2026
5.0
All very well
Verified Patient
May 21, 2026
5.0
Reviewed all labs
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Noli A. Cava, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.