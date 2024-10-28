Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Primary Care
8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253
Get directions
858-499-2715
Fax: 619-568-8080
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Theresa Lynn, MD
I chose to become a physician for the opportunity to help those in need. I enjoy being a patient advocate, emphasizing preventive medicine and strive to provide thorough and compassionate care. I look forward to treating families and hope to establish relationships that last a lifetime. Outside of work, I love spending time with my family and friends.
Education
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Arthritis
- Cholesterol management
- Colon cancer screening
- Contraception
- COPD
- Cryosurgery
- Diabetes
- Esophageal reflux
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hypertension
- Immunizations for foreign travel
- Impotence
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- Lab on premises
- Men's health
- Nutrition
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Preventive medicine
- Psoriasis
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Wart treatment
- Wellness programs
- Women's health
- X-ray on premises
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1609134345
Insurance plans accepted
Theresa Lynn, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
291 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 9, 2026
5.0
Dr. Lynn is a wonderful physician! She is always pleasant, listens attentively and offers viable solutions. She is the best PCP I have ever had!
Verified Patient
May 26, 2026
5.0
Dr. Lynn is amazing. I feel very comfortable talking with her. She is professional and caring and I'm so happy she's my dr.
Verified Patient
May 14, 2026
5.0
Dr. Lynn is excellent and very easy to communicate any doubts or questions, I can say that she is one of the best I have ever had. I'm super happy with her. Thank you Dr. Lynn
Verified Patient
May 6, 2026
5.0
Bedside manner was awesome. I really Like Dr. Lynn and hope she remains my PCP.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Theresa Lynn, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Theresa Lynn, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.