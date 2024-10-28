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Theresa Lynn, MD

4.9

291 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Primary Care

858-499-2715
Fax: 619-568-8080

8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Primary Care

    8701 Cuyamaca St.
    Floor 2
    Santee, CA 92071-4253
    Get directions

    858-499-2715
    Fax: 619-568-8080

Care schedule

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About Theresa Lynn, MD

I chose to become a physician for the opportunity to help those in need. I enjoy being a patient advocate, emphasizing preventive medicine and strive to provide thorough and compassionate care. I look forward to treating families and hope to establish relationships that last a lifetime. Outside of work, I love spending time with my family and friends.

Age: 42
In practice since: 2017
Gender: Female

Education

Wilson Memorial Hospital: Internship
Wilson Memorial Hospital: Residency
St. George's University: Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1609134345

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Theresa Lynn, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

291 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 9, 2026

5.0

Dr. Lynn is a wonderful physician! She is always pleasant, listens attentively and offers viable solutions. She is the best PCP I have ever had!

Verified Patient

May 26, 2026

5.0

Dr. Lynn is amazing. I feel very comfortable talking with her. She is professional and caring and I'm so happy she's my dr.

Verified Patient

May 14, 2026

5.0

Dr. Lynn is excellent and very easy to communicate any doubts or questions, I can say that she is one of the best I have ever had. I'm super happy with her. Thank you Dr. Lynn

Verified Patient

May 6, 2026

5.0

Bedside manner was awesome. I really Like Dr. Lynn and hope she remains my PCP.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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