About Theresa Lynn, MD

I chose to become a physician for the opportunity to help those in need. I enjoy being a patient advocate, emphasizing preventive medicine and strive to provide thorough and compassionate care. I look forward to treating families and hope to establish relationships that last a lifetime. Outside of work, I love spending time with my family and friends.

Age: 42

In practice since: 2017

Gender: Female



Education Wilson Memorial Hospital : Internship

Wilson Memorial Hospital : Residency

St. George's University : Medical School



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