Theresa Lynn, MD

Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Not accepting new patients
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee
    8701 Cuyamaca St
    Santee, CA 92071
    858-499-2715

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Theresa Lynn, MD

I chose to become a physician for the opportunity to help those in need. I enjoy being a patient advocate, emphasizing preventive medicine and strive to provide thorough and compassionate care. I look forward to treating families and hope to establish relationships that last a lifetime. Outside of work, I love spending time with my family and friends.
Age:
 39
In practice since:
 2017
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
Wilson Memorial Hospital:
 Internship
Wilson Memorial Hospital:
 Residency
St. George's University:
 Medical School
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1609134345
Theresa Lynn, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

4.9
282 ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Verified Patient
May 28, 2023
5.0
I love Dr. Lynn! She's the best
Verified Patient
May 27, 2023
4.0
Dr. Lynn is very nice and listens well, but I don't always feel she understands what I'm trying to communicate. She is thorough in explaining options, and accepts my preferences. Sometimes I feel as though she wants me to make all the decisions, though, without telling me the pros and cons of the options and her recommendations.
Verified Patient
May 25, 2023
5.0
I really like Dr. Theresa Lynn
Verified Patient
May 25, 2023
5.0
One & only confidently.
Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Theresa Lynn, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Theresa Lynn, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
