Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee8701 Cuyamaca St
Santee, CA 92071
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Theresa Lynn, MD
I chose to become a physician for the opportunity to help those in need. I enjoy being a patient advocate, emphasizing preventive medicine and strive to provide thorough and compassionate care. I look forward to treating families and hope to establish relationships that last a lifetime. Outside of work, I love spending time with my family and friends.
Age:39
In practice since:2017
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Wilson Memorial Hospital:Internship
Wilson Memorial Hospital:Residency
St. George's University:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Arthritis
- Cholesterol management
- Colon cancer screening
- Contraception
- COPD
- Cryosurgery
- Diabetes
- Esophageal reflux
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hypertension
- Immunizations for foreign travel
- Impotence
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- Men's health
- Nutrition
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Preventive medicine
- Psoriasis
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Wart treatment
- Wellness programs
- Women's health
NPI
1609134345
Insurance plans accepted
Theresa Lynn, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
282 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 28, 2023
5.0
I love Dr. Lynn! She's the best
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
4.0
Dr. Lynn is very nice and listens well, but I don't always feel she understands what I'm trying to communicate. She is thorough in explaining options, and accepts my preferences. Sometimes I feel as though she wants me to make all the decisions, though, without telling me the pros and cons of the options and her recommendations.
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
I really like Dr. Theresa Lynn
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
One & only confidently.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Theresa Lynn, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Theresa Lynn, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
