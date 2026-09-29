Practicing walking, climbing stairs or moving across uneven ground can be an important part of rehabilitation. It can also feel challenging, especially when balance is a concern.

At Sharp Rees-Stealy, physical therapists use a specialized support system called Solo-Step to give patients added support as they practice everyday movement. The system can help patients focus on building strength, balance and confidence while working toward their individual goals.

How Solo-Step works

Solo-Step uses an overhead track and harness to support patients as they move through the therapy gym. If a patient loses balance, the system is designed to catch them and help reduce the risk of a fall. This added support can help prevent injury while allowing patients to practice movements that might otherwise feel intimidating.

During traditional physical therapy, a therapist may need to stay close to a patient to guard against falls. Solo-Step gives therapists more room to observe movement while still providing guidance and support. This allows them to better assess a patient's balance, walking pattern and mobility throughout therapy sessions.

Building confidence through movement

Alexander Gopez, a physical therapist specialist at Sharp Rees-Stealy, says the added support can help patients feel more confident as they try challenging movements. He frequently uses Solo-Step during rehabilitation for neurologic conditions, balance disorders and mobility challenges.

Solo-Step can support a wide range of rehabilitation needs, including recovery from stroke, spinal cord injury, orthopedic procedures and other conditions that affect mobility. It can also help patients who fear falling or need additional support while rebuilding confidence in their movements.

"Many of my patients have impairments in balance or walking," says Gopez. "Once they realize the harness will support them, they're often willing to try things they may not have attempted otherwise."

According to Gopez, that willingness to try new movements can be an important part of recovery. When patients feel secure, therapists can gradually introduce more challenging activities that help improve coordination and mobility.

Preparing patients for everyday life

Donovan R. Curtis, DPT, supervisor of physical therapy at Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa, says Solo-Step gives therapists more opportunities to recreate situations patients may encounter outside the clinic.

"Our goal is to help people return to their normal lives," says Curtis. "The more closely we can replicate real-world situations in a safe environment, the better prepared patients are when they encounter those situations at home and in their communities."

Gopez says rehabilitation is most effective when patients can practice movements they rely on daily, such as navigating stairs, stepping over obstacles, changing direction while walking, or moving across uneven surfaces. Solo-Step gives therapists another way to incorporate those challenges into treatment while maintaining a safe environment.

With the added safety of the harness system, patients can practice activities that may otherwise feel intimidating, including working toward a return to hobbies and sports, such as running, golf and tennis.

A tool to support recovery

Gopez and Curtis emphasize that Solo-Step does not replace individualized care. It is one of several tools therapists can use to support patients as they work toward their rehabilitation goals.

"It's not about doing less as a therapist," says Curtis. "It's about creating a more realistic experience while keeping patients safe."

By providing added support during movement, Solo-Step can help patients practice the skills that matter most to them.

For Gopez and Curtis, the goal isn’t simply to help patients complete a therapy session. It's helping them build the strength and confidence they need to return to the activities that are important in their daily lives.

Solo-Step is available for physical therapy at Sharp Rees-Stealy locations in Kearny Mesa, Otay Ranch and Chula Vista.