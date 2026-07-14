As soccer fans around the world tune in to watch elite athletes compete on the global stage, it’s easy to focus on the intensity of the game. But behind every World Cup match is something less visible — the habits that keep players healthy, recovered and ready to perform.



In fact, many of the same principles used to support professional soccer players can help anyone stay active and at their best.



At the Sharp HealthCare Performance Center in San Diego, a team of experts works behind the scenes to support the players of San Diego FC (SDFC), San Diego’s professional men's soccer club competing in the MLS Western Conference. Their approach combines physical training, recovery, nutrition and mental performance — all with one goal: helping athletes stay fit and ready to perform.



However, according to Luke Jenkinson, SDFC’s human performance expert, there are a few pro-level tips that translate directly to your everyday life.



Behind every athlete is a team



During international tournaments like the World Cup, the demand for excellence increases. With travel, high-pressure matches and limited recovery time, maintaining performance becomes just as much about recovery and support as it is about training. Many people picture elite soccer athletes training on the field, but much of their success comes due to work they do off the pitch and the support system around them.



“The SDFC Human Performance Department is the largest team in the performance center,” Jenkinson says. “We’re here to support the players, the coaches and the club.”



That team includes strength coaches, sports scientists, physical therapists, nutritionists and mental performance specialists. In partnership with Sharp, athletes also have access to physicians, imaging, lab work and specialty care — all of which help guide training and recovery decisions. This collaborative approach ensures that athletes not only perform well but also maintain their overall health.



Why more isn’t always better



In recent years, tools once reserved for professional athletes — like sleep trackers and performance data — have become more common in everyday life. But Jenkinson says that can sometimes do more harm than good. “Not everything needs to be optimized and scrutinized,” he says.



For many people, constantly tracking sleep, workouts and recovery can create unnecessary stress. Instead, he emphasizes returning to basics: Move your body, enjoy the outdoors and focus on consistency rather than perfection.



It’s a message that resonates for many, especially during busy times of year when people feel pressure to do more — exercise more, track more and push harder.



Simple habits with a big impact



While elite care may be complex, foundational habits are surprisingly simple.



Jenkinson encourages focusing on a few key behaviors:

Fuel your body with balanced nutrition.

Get as much quality sleep as possible.

Move your body regularly.

Spend time outdoors.

Take time to slow down and be present.

These habits don’t require expensive equipment or advanced programs — just a consistent effort to support your body and mind.



“The greatest wealth you can have is your health,” he says.



What this means for you



Whether you’re trying to stay active, keep up with a busy schedule or simply feel better day to day, focusing on balance can make a difference. That means making time for movement, rest and recovery — without the pressure to constantly optimize every detail.



“Burnout is inevitable if you expect yourself to be 100% all the time,” Jenkinson says.



Sometimes, he advises, the best thing you can do is the simplest: Get outside, move your body and enjoy the moment.



However, if an injury, pain or other physical limitation is making it difficult to stay active, support is available. At Sharp, the Sharp Sports Medicine Clinic at Sharp Grossmont Hospital offers expert sports medicine, advanced treatments and personalized plans to help prevent injury, improve performance and achieve your goals. Additionally, Sharp Rees-Stealy offers specialized sports medicine care and physical rehabilitation services throughout San Diego County.



Whether you're a competitive athlete or simply looking to stay active, Sharp's providers ensure that you don't have to be a pro like those at SDFC to be treated like one.



Learn more about the San Diego FC and Sharp HealthCare partnership; get back in the game with help from sports medicine specialists at Sharp by calling 619-740-3119; and get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News.