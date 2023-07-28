An expert team dedicated to you

At Sharp, you're not just our patient, you're our partner. Throughout your care, you’ll collaborate closely with our highly skilled team of liver cancer experts:

Hepatobiliary surgeons who specialize in minimally invasive and robotic‑assisted liver resection

Interventional radiologists who perform histotripsy, ablations and embolization therapies

Medical oncologists who provide chemotherapy, target therapy and immunotherapy

Radiation oncologists who deliver external‑beam radiation to precisely target and destroy cancer cells

Patient navigators to support you from diagnosis through treatment and follow‑up

Registered dietitians and nutritionists

Licensed clinical social workers to help you through your cancer experience

Genetic counselors to help determine your risk for developing other cancers

To ensure you’re receiving the very best treatment, a team of physicians and specialists meet regularly to discuss your diagnosis and individualized care plan.

Liver cancer treatment

Treatment may include:

Surgery and minimally invasive procedures — We use robotic-assisted and laparoscopic surgery to remove liver tumors with precision and help you recover faster.

Interventional radiology Histotripsy (non‑invasive focused ultrasound) — Available at Sharp Memorial Hospital, histotripsy uses external beams of ultrasound to create microscopic bubbles that break apart tumor tissue without incisions, needles or radiation. Most patients go home the same day. Sharp Memorial is the first in San Diego to offer this therapy. Ideal candidates typically have a limited number of tumors of smaller size; your team will determine eligibility. Traditional tumor ablation — A minimally invasive, image-guided technique that uses microwave energy to target cancerous cells without the need for open surgery. Embolization — A minimally invasive, image-guided procedure that cuts off the blood supply to cancer cells, sometimes delivered with chemotherapy or radiation.

Chemotherapy and immunotherapy — Medication that either targets cancer cells directly or harnesses your immune system to attack cancer cells.

Radiation therapy — Radiation that precisely targets cancerous tumors while protecting surrounding healthy tissue.

Clinical trials — Access to new therapies and treatments through Sharp’s accredited cancer research program. Ask your doctor about options that may be right for you.

Once you complete treatment, you can expect comprehensive, long‑term monitoring — including follow‑up imaging and lab testing coordinated by your care team.

Support for you and your loved ones

Care at Sharp goes beyond treating cancer. We provide support and education with you and your loved ones in mind, every step of the way. Our comprehensive patient resources include:

Get a second opinion from Sharp

Learning you have lung cancer can be an emotional and overwhelming experience. Receiving a second opinion from Sharp HealthCare can offer reassurance about your diagnosis or help you plan the most appropriate course of treatment. A second opinion can provide you with a more accurate diagnosis or even a change in diagnosis. You may also learn about innovative therapies and treatment options you didn’t know were available.