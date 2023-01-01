Azam Shamani, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Dr. A. Shamani, Inc.5555 Reservoir Dr
Suite 312
San Diego, CA 92120
About Azam Shamani, MD
I was inspired to become a physician through an experience with a misdiagnosis when I was younger. It has motivated me through my medical career to have a relationship with patients for a full understanding of their medical condition in order to accurately diagnose. My medical philosophy is built on a strong patient and doctor relationship where teamwork is highly valued. I explore each patient’s lifestyle in detail to accommodate medical treatment. I specialize in wellness and chronic illnesses. My medical interests include dermatology, cosmetic, skin laser treatments and women's health care.
In practice since:2012
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Kern Medical Center:Residency
Tehran University (Iran):Internship
Tehran University (Iran):Medical School
Areas of focus
- Abuse (adult)
- Abuse (child)
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Chronic pain management
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- COPD
- Cryosurgery
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eating disorders
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Fibromyalgia
- Geriatrics
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hypertension
- Immigration physicals
- Immunizations for foreign travel
- Impotence
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- Liver disease
- Men's health
- Menopause
- Neck pain
- Nutrition
- Osteoporosis
- Physical disabilities
- Postpartum depression
- Preventive medicine
- Psoriasis
- Recurrent infections
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Trigger point injection
- Tuberculosis
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
- Women's health
- Wound healing
NPI
1699906032
Insurance plans accepted
Azam Shamani, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
