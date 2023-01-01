Provider Image

Azam Shamani, MD

Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
This provider books appointments through a scheduling tool outside of Sharp.
  1. Dr. A. Shamani, Inc.
    5555 Reservoir Dr
    Suite 312
    San Diego, CA 92120
    619-639-7285

I was inspired to become a physician through an experience with a misdiagnosis when I was younger. It has motivated me through my medical career to have a relationship with patients for a full understanding of their medical condition in order to accurately diagnose. My medical philosophy is built on a strong patient and doctor relationship where teamwork is highly valued. I explore each patient’s lifestyle in detail to accommodate medical treatment. I specialize in wellness and chronic illnesses. My medical interests include dermatology, cosmetic, skin laser treatments and women's health care.
In practice since:
 2012
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
Kern Medical Center:
 Residency
Tehran University (Iran):
 Internship
Tehran University (Iran):
 Medical School
1699906032

Azam Shamani, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

