About Azam Shamani, MD

I was inspired to become a physician through an experience with a misdiagnosis when I was younger. It has motivated me through my medical career to have a relationship with patients for a full understanding of their medical condition in order to accurately diagnose. My medical philosophy is built on a strong patient and doctor relationship where teamwork is highly valued. I explore each patient’s lifestyle in detail to accommodate medical treatment. I specialize in wellness and chronic illnesses. My medical interests include dermatology, cosmetic, skin laser treatments and women's health care.

In practice since: 2012

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education Kern Medical Center : Residency

Tehran University (Iran) : Internship

Tehran University (Iran) : Medical School



