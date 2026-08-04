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Azam A. Shamani, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Dr. A. Shamani, Inc.

619-639-7285
Fax: 619-639-7286

5555 Reservoir Dr
Suite 312
San Diego, CA 92120

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Dr. A. Shamani, Inc.

    5555 Reservoir Dr
    Suite 312
    San Diego, CA 92120
    Get directions

    619-639-7285
    Fax: 619-639-7286

Care schedule

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About Azam A. Shamani, MD

I was inspired to become a physician through an experience with a misdiagnosis when I was younger. It has motivated me through my medical career to have a relationship with patients for a full understanding of their medical condition in order to accurately diagnose. My medical philosophy is built on a strong patient and doctor relationship where teamwork is highly valued. I explore each patient’s lifestyle in detail to accommodate medical treatment. I specialize in wellness and chronic illnesses. My medical interests include dermatology, cosmetic, skin laser treatments and women's health care.

In practice since: 2012
Gender: Female
Languages: Farsi

Education

Kern Medical Center: Residency
Tehran University (Iran): Internship
Tehran University (Iran): Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1699906032

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Azam A. Shamani, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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