About Elion Brace, MD

I decided to become a physician in order to have a positive impact on the health and lives of individuals. In my spare time, I love to take walks on the beach, hike and go for short trips around our beautiful city.

Age: 48

In practice since: 2012

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center (NY) : Residency

University of Tirana (Albania) : Medical School

Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center (NY) : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.