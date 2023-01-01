Elion Brace, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
- 450 4th Ave
Suite 408
Chula Vista, CA 91910
About Elion Brace, MD
I decided to become a physician in order to have a positive impact on the health and lives of individuals. In my spare time, I love to take walks on the beach, hike and go for short trips around our beautiful city.
Age:48
In practice since:2012
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center (NY):Residency
University of Tirana (Albania):Medical School
Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center (NY):Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Abuse (elder)
- Addictive behavior (drug and alcohol abuse)
- Allergy testing
- Alzheimer's disease
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- COPD
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eating disorders
- Eczema
- End-of-life care
- Esophageal reflux
- Fibromyalgia
- Geriatrics
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hypertension
- Immigration physicals
- Impotence
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- Liver disease
- Neck pain
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Preventive medicine
- Psoriasis
- Recurrent infections
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Vertigo
- Weight management
NPI
1184890782
Insurance plans accepted
Elion Brace, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Elion Brace, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Elion Brace, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
