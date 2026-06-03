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John R. Pedrotty, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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San Ysidro Health Center

619-662-4100
Fax: 619-205-1375

1637 3rd Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91911

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Location and phone

  1. San Ysidro Health Center

    1637 3rd Ave
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions

    619-662-4100
    Fax: 619-205-1375

Care schedule

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About John R. Pedrotty, MD

I am a board-certified family practice physician whose practice philosophy is to provide same day, comprehensive, friendly and compassionate care to the entire family. I believe in being a good listener and communicator, spending time with each patient, getting to know each one as a special individual with unique needs. I tailor treatment specifically for each patient's medical, emotional, social and psychological needs. In addition to providing the utmost in family practice health care, I have extensive training in cosmetic dermatology treatments such as cosmetic and dermal fillers. I am highly skilled in microdermabrasion and light based therapies such as Intense Pulse Light and fractionalized CO2 Laser Rejuvenation. In my spare time, I enjoy sports, reading and traveling.

Age: 76
In practice since: 1998
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Ped/rotty
Languages: Spanish

Education

Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences: Medical School
National Naval Medical Center: Residency
Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton: Residency
Naval Medical Center San Diego: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1992861629

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

John R. Pedrotty, MD, accepts 20 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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