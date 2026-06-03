Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
San Ysidro Health Center
1637 3rd Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
619-662-4100
Fax: 619-205-1375
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About John R. Pedrotty, MD
I am a board-certified family practice physician whose practice philosophy is to provide same day, comprehensive, friendly and compassionate care to the entire family. I believe in being a good listener and communicator, spending time with each patient, getting to know each one as a special individual with unique needs. I tailor treatment specifically for each patient's medical, emotional, social and psychological needs. In addition to providing the utmost in family practice health care, I have extensive training in cosmetic dermatology treatments such as cosmetic and dermal fillers. I am highly skilled in microdermabrasion and light based therapies such as Intense Pulse Light and fractionalized CO2 Laser Rejuvenation. In my spare time, I enjoy sports, reading and traveling.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (adults)
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Bloodless medicine
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Contraception
- COPD
- Cryosurgery
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eating disorders
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Fibromyalgia
- Geriatrics
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hypertension
- Impotence
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- Liver disease
- Men's health
- Menopause
- Neck pain
- Nursing home visits
- Nutrition
- Osteoporosis
- Preventive medicine
- Psoriasis
- Recurrent infections
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Sports physicals
- Trigger point injection
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Vertigo
- Walk-in appointments
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
- Women's health
- Wound healing
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1992861629
Insurance plans accepted
John R. Pedrotty, MD, accepts 20 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from John R. Pedrotty, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from John R. Pedrotty, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.