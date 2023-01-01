About John Pedrotty, MD

I am a board-certified family practice physician whose practice philosophy is to provide same day, comprehensive, friendly and compassionate care to the entire family. I believe in being a good listener and communicator, spending time with each patient, getting to know each one as a special individual with unique needs. I tailor treatment specifically for each patient's medical, emotional, social and psychological needs. In addition to providing the utmost in family practice health care, I have extensive training in cosmetic dermatology treatments such as cosmetic and dermal fillers. I am highly skilled in microdermabrasion and light based therapies such as Intense Pulse Light and fractionalized CO2 Laser Rejuvenation. In my spare time, I enjoy sports, reading and traveling.

Age: 73

In practice since: 1998

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Ped/rotty

Languages: English

Education Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences : Medical School

National Naval Medical Center : Residency

Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton : Residency

Naval Medical Center San Diego : Internship



NPI 1992861629