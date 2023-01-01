John Pedrotty, MD

Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients under age 10
Virtual visits available
  1. John R. Pedrotty, MD
    1222 1st St
    Suite 1
    Coronado, CA 92118
I am a board-certified family practice physician whose practice philosophy is to provide same day, comprehensive, friendly and compassionate care to the entire family. I believe in being a good listener and communicator, spending time with each patient, getting to know each one as a special individual with unique needs. I tailor treatment specifically for each patient's medical, emotional, social and psychological needs. In addition to providing the utmost in family practice health care, I have extensive training in cosmetic dermatology treatments such as cosmetic and dermal fillers. I am highly skilled in microdermabrasion and light based therapies such as Intense Pulse Light and fractionalized CO2 Laser Rejuvenation. In my spare time, I enjoy sports, reading and traveling.
Age:
 73
In practice since:
 1998
Gender:
 Male
Name pronunciation:
 Ped/rotty
Languages: 
English
Education
Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences:
 Medical School
National Naval Medical Center:
 Residency
Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton:
 Residency
Naval Medical Center San Diego:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1992861629
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Over 100 recognitions
John Pedrotty, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from John Pedrotty, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
