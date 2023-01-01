John Pedrotty, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients under age 10
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
John R. Pedrotty, MD1222 1st St
Suite 1
Coronado, CA 92118
About John Pedrotty, MD
I am a board-certified family practice physician whose practice philosophy is to provide same day, comprehensive, friendly and compassionate care to the entire family. I believe in being a good listener and communicator, spending time with each patient, getting to know each one as a special individual with unique needs. I tailor treatment specifically for each patient's medical, emotional, social and psychological needs. In addition to providing the utmost in family practice health care, I have extensive training in cosmetic dermatology treatments such as cosmetic and dermal fillers. I am highly skilled in microdermabrasion and light based therapies such as Intense Pulse Light and fractionalized CO2 Laser Rejuvenation. In my spare time, I enjoy sports, reading and traveling.
Age:73
In practice since:1998
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Ped/rotty
Languages:English
Education
Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences:Medical School
National Naval Medical Center:Residency
Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton:Residency
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (adults)
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Bloodless medicine
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Contraception
- COPD
- Cryosurgery
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eating disorders
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Fibromyalgia
- Geriatrics
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hypertension
- Impotence
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- Liver disease
- Men's health
- Menopause
- Neck pain
- Nutrition
- Osteoporosis
- Preventive medicine
- Psoriasis
- Recurrent infections
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Sports physicals
- Trigger point injection
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
- Women's health
- Wound healing
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1992861629
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
John Pedrotty, MD, accepts 35 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
John Pedrotty, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from John Pedrotty, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
