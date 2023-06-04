Larry Marshall, MD
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Larry J. Marshall, MD, APC12517 Lakeshore Dr
Lakeside, CA 92040
About Larry Marshall, MD
Age:73
In practice since:1995
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
McAllen Medical Center:Residency
Rio Grande Regional Hospital:Residency
Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon (Mexico):Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Colitis
- Cryosurgery
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Fibromyalgia
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hypertension
- Impotence
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- Menopause
- Neck pain
- Nutrition
- Osteoporosis
- Preventive medicine
- Psoriasis
- Recurrent infections
- Sexual dysfunction
- Shingles
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports physicals
- Trigger point injection
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- Wound healing
NPI
1114018132
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Larry Marshall, MD, accepts 36 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.6
75 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.6
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.6
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.6
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 4, 2023
5.0
Front desk lady immediately got me the doctors ( Brandon)And he took all the time I needed to understand the bloodwork. Thank you guys.
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
Good
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
4.8
Good
Verified PatientMay 2, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Larry Marshall is the most awesome family doctor any one could hope for!!
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Larry Marshall, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Larry Marshall, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
