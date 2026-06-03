Larry J. Marshall, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Larry J. Marshall, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Larry Marshall, MD
12517 Lakeshore Drive
Lakeside, CA 92040-3103
Get directions
619-443-3843
Fax: 619-390-1810
About Larry J. Marshall, MD
Education
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Colitis
- Cryosurgery
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Fibromyalgia
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hypertension
- Impotence
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- Menopause
- Neck pain
- Nursing home visits
- Nutrition
- Osteoporosis
- Preventive medicine
- Psoriasis
- Recurrent infections
- Sexual dysfunction
- Shingles
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports physicals
- Trigger point injection
- Vertigo
- Walk-in appointments
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- Wound healing
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1114018132
Insurance plans accepted
Larry J. Marshall, MD, accepts 33 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.5
81 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.5
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.5
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.5
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.4
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.6
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
February 17, 2026
1.0
After waiting for about 40 minutes to see Dr. Marshall, he was in and out of the room in about 5 minutes. There was no discussion of the concerns I expressed to the PA and he just prescribed a bunch of things and ordered an x ray without any discussion, conversation or examination of my knee concerns or bleeding.
Verified Patient
February 5, 2026
4.4
OK for first visit
Verified Patient
December 18, 2025
2.6
Call for days trying to get test results
Verified Patient
December 15, 2025
5.0
My experience was very good. Dr. Marshall is always very informative and thorough. I'm always pleased with the care that I Receive from him
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.