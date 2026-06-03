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Larry J. Marshall, MD

4.5

81 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Larry Marshall, MD

619-443-3843
Fax: 619-390-1810

12517 Lakeshore Drive
Lakeside, CA 92040-3103

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Larry Marshall, MD

    12517 Lakeshore Drive
    Lakeside, CA 92040-3103
    Get directions

    619-443-3843
    Fax: 619-390-1810

About Larry J. Marshall, MD

Age: 76
In practice since: 1995
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

McAllen Medical Center: Residency
Rio Grande Regional Hospital: Residency
Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon (Mexico): Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1114018132

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Larry J. Marshall, MD, accepts 33 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.5

81 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.5

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.5

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.5

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.4

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.6

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

February 17, 2026

1.0

After waiting for about 40 minutes to see Dr. Marshall, he was in and out of the room in about 5 minutes. There was no discussion of the concerns I expressed to the PA and he just prescribed a bunch of things and ordered an x ray without any discussion, conversation or examination of my knee concerns or bleeding.

Verified Patient

February 5, 2026

4.4

OK for first visit

Verified Patient

December 18, 2025

2.6

Call for days trying to get test results

Verified Patient

December 15, 2025

5.0

My experience was very good. Dr. Marshall is always very informative and thorough. I'm always pleased with the care that I Receive from him

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.