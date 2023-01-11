About Laura Petrovich, MD

My hope is to create a practice in which the patients feel comfortable to freely express what is on their minds with regard to their health care. There should be no shame or fear.

Age: 50

In practice since: 2002

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education University of Miami : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Coronado Hospital



NPI 1891800116