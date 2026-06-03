Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Pediatrics
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Pediatrics
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Laura Norton Petrovich, MD
1224 10th St.
Suite 200
Coronado, CA 92118-3420
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About Laura N. Petrovich, MD
My hope is to create a practice in which the patients feel comfortable to freely express what is on their minds with regard to their health care. There should be no shame or fear.
Education
Areas of focus
- ADHD (adults)
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Allergy testing
- Allergy treatment
- Alzheimer's disease
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Chronic pain management
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Eating disorders
- End-of-life care
- Federal aviation physicals
- Fibromyalgia
- Free new patient visit
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- HIV/AIDS
- Lab on premises
- LGBTQ health
- Nutrition
- Physical disabilities
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Walk-in appointments
- Weight management
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1891800116
Insurance plans accepted
Laura N. Petrovich, MD, accepts 32 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
58 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 5, 2026
5.0
Always receive terrific care!
Verified Patient
May 2, 2026
5.0
Excellent visit
Verified Patient
April 24, 2026
5.0
Dr. Petrovich is always concerned for my well-being. She listens intently and always has great advice and reccomendations.
Verified Patient
March 31, 2026
5.0
Overall, she is great
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Laura N. Petrovich, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.