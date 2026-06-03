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Laura N. Petrovich, MD

4.7

58 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Pediatrics

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Laura Norton Petrovich, MD

619-435-2234

1224 10th St.
Suite 200
Coronado, CA 92118-3420

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Laura Norton Petrovich, MD

    1224 10th St.
    Suite 200
    Coronado, CA 92118-3420
    Get directions

    619-435-2234

About Laura N. Petrovich, MD

My hope is to create a practice in which the patients feel comfortable to freely express what is on their minds with regard to their health care. There should be no shame or fear.

Age: 53
In practice since: 2002
Gender: Female

Education

University of Miami: Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Residency

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1891800116

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Laura N. Petrovich, MD, accepts 32 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

58 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.7

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 5, 2026

5.0

Always receive terrific care!

Verified Patient

May 2, 2026

5.0

Excellent visit

Verified Patient

April 24, 2026

5.0

Dr. Petrovich is always concerned for my well-being. She listens intently and always has great advice and reccomendations.

Verified Patient

March 31, 2026

5.0

Overall, she is great

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.