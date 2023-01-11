Provider Image

Laura Petrovich, MD

Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Pediatrics (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
  1. Laura Norton Petrovich, MD
    1224 10th St
    Suite 200
    Coronado, CA 92118
    619-435-2234

About Laura Petrovich, MD

My hope is to create a practice in which the patients feel comfortable to freely express what is on their minds with regard to their health care. There should be no shame or fear.
Age:
 50
In practice since:
 2002
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
University of Miami:
 Medical School
University of California, San Diego:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1891800116
Patient portal
4.9
33 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
January 11, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Petrovich is a very caring and knowledgeable physician. She is very proactive in ensuring the best care be given in a quick manner.
Verified Patient
January 10, 2023
5.0
Very professional.
Verified Patient
January 6, 2023
5.0
I told my doctor about joining a gym. Down 7 lbs. from last year's visit!
Verified Patient
November 25, 2022
5.0
It takes a long time & multiple queries to get test results - that is my only issue with an otherwise excellent practice.
