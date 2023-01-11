Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Laura Norton Petrovich, MD1224 10th St
Suite 200
Coronado, CA 92118
About Laura Petrovich, MD
My hope is to create a practice in which the patients feel comfortable to freely express what is on their minds with regard to their health care. There should be no shame or fear.
Age:50
In practice since:2002
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
University of Miami:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ADHD (adults)
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Allergy testing
- Allergy treatment
- Alzheimer's disease
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Chronic pain management
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Eating disorders
- End-of-life care
- Federal aviation physicals
- Fibromyalgia
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Hemorrhoids
- HIV/AIDS
- LGBTQ health
- Nutrition
- Physical disabilities
- Preventive medicine
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Weight management
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1891800116
Insurance plans accepted
Laura Petrovich, MD, accepts 33 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
33 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJanuary 11, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Petrovich is a very caring and knowledgeable physician. She is very proactive in ensuring the best care be given in a quick manner.
Verified PatientJanuary 10, 2023
5.0
Very professional.
Verified PatientJanuary 6, 2023
5.0
I told my doctor about joining a gym. Down 7 lbs. from last year's visit!
Verified PatientNovember 25, 2022
5.0
It takes a long time & multiple queries to get test results - that is my only issue with an otherwise excellent practice.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Laura Petrovich, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Laura Petrovich, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
