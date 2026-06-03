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Uladzislau Naidzionak, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Hematology/oncology

(board certified)

Internal medicine

Oncology

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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7930 Frost St

858-571-2811

7930 Frost St
Suite 405
San Diego, CA 92123

San Diego Oncology Medical Group

858-571-2811

750 Medical Center Ct
Suite 9
Chula Vista, CA 91911

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. 7930 Frost St
    Suite 405
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-571-2811

  2. San Diego Oncology Medical Group

    750 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 9
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions

    858-571-2811

Care schedule

7930 Frost St

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Friday

San Diego Oncology Medical Group

750 Medical Center Ct

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Thursday

About Uladzislau Naidzionak, MD

One of my teenage friends passed away at the age of 15 from Ewing's sarcoma, which influenced me greatly to pursue medicine. Patient care is always my highest priority. Outside of work, my passions include surfing, hiking, team sports and beach time.

Age: 43
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Nai-di-o-nak
Languages: Russian, Ukrainian

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1023246212

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Uladzislau Naidzionak, MD, accepts 13 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.