Uladzislau Naidzionak, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Hematology/oncology (board certified)
Uladzislau Naidzionak, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Hematology/oncology (board certified)
Location and phone
- 750 Medical Center Ct
Suite 9
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
- 7930 Frost St
Suite 405
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
750 Medical Center Ct
-
Tuesday
-
Thursday
7930 Frost St
-
Monday
-
Wednesday
-
Friday
About Uladzislau Naidzionak, MD
One of my teenage friends passed away at the age of 15 from Ewing's sarcoma, which influenced me greatly to pursue medicine. Patient care is always my highest priority. Outside of work, my passions include surfing, hiking, team sports and beach time.
Age:40
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Nai-di-o-nak
Languages:English
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Bladder cancer
- Blood disorders
- Bloodless medicine
- Bone marrow aspiration studies
- Breast cancer
- Cancer
- Chemotherapy
- Colon and rectal cancer
- Complementary therapies
- End-of-life care
- Hodgkin's disease
- Infusion therapy
- Kidney cancer
- Leukemia
- Lung cancer
- Lymphedema
- Myeloma
- Non-Hodgkin lymphoma
- Pancreatic cancer
- Prostate cancer
- Second opinions
- Sickle cell anemia
- Thyroid cancer
- Urologic cancers
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1023246212
Insurance plans accepted
Uladzislau Naidzionak, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Uladzislau Naidzionak, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Uladzislau Naidzionak, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Uladzislau Naidzionak, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Uladzislau Naidzionak, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.