Provider Image

Uladzislau Naidzionak, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Hematology/oncology (board certified)
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. 750 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 9
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions
    858-571-2811
  2. 7930 Frost St
    Suite 405
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions
    858-571-2811

Care schedule

750 Medical Center Ct
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Thursday
7930 Frost St
  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Friday

About Uladzislau Naidzionak, MD

One of my teenage friends passed away at the age of 15 from Ewing's sarcoma, which influenced me greatly to pursue medicine. Patient care is always my highest priority. Outside of work, my passions include surfing, hiking, team sports and beach time.
Age:
 40
Gender:
 Male
Name pronunciation:
 Nai-di-o-nak
Languages: 
English
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1023246212

Insurance plans accepted

Uladzislau Naidzionak, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Uladzislau Naidzionak, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Uladzislau Naidzionak, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.