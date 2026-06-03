Uladzislau Naidzionak, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hematology/oncology
(board certified)
Internal medicine
Oncology
Insurance
Uladzislau Naidzionak, MDNo ratings available
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hematology/oncology
(board certified)
Internal medicine
Oncology
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
7930 Frost St
Suite 405
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
San Diego Oncology Medical Group
750 Medical Center Ct
Suite 9
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
Care schedule
7930 Frost St
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Monday
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Wednesday
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Friday
San Diego Oncology Medical Group
750 Medical Center Ct
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Tuesday
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Thursday
About Uladzislau Naidzionak, MD
One of my teenage friends passed away at the age of 15 from Ewing's sarcoma, which influenced me greatly to pursue medicine. Patient care is always my highest priority. Outside of work, my passions include surfing, hiking, team sports and beach time.
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Bladder cancer
- Blood disorders
- Bloodless medicine
- Bone marrow aspiration studies
- Breast cancer
- Cancer
- Chemotherapy
- Chemotherapy in office
- Colon and rectal cancer
- Complementary therapies
- End-of-life care
- Hodgkin's disease
- Infusion therapy
- Kidney cancer
- Leukemia
- Lung cancer
- Lymphedema
- Myeloma
- Non-Hodgkin lymphoma
- Pancreatic cancer
- Prostate cancer
- Second opinions
- Sickle cell anemia
- Thyroid cancer
- Urologic cancers
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1023246212
Insurance plans accepted
Uladzislau Naidzionak, MD, accepts 13 health insurance plans.
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