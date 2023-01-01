About Uladzislau Naidzionak, MD

One of my teenage friends passed away at the age of 15 from Ewing's sarcoma, which influenced me greatly to pursue medicine. Patient care is always my highest priority. Outside of work, my passions include surfing, hiking, team sports and beach time.

