Having smoked for 20 years, Michael Conner, 76, was interested when he heard about a low-dose CT scan, which is used to screen for lung cancer.

He had smoked cigarettes earlier in his life, quit, but picked up cigars for about five years starting in 1998. “I knew that history could not be beneficial to my health, although I never had any symptoms of lung cancer,” he says.

Michael learned that a low-dose CT scan was quick — lasting about 10 minutes — and completely painless. The screening involves lying on a flat surface and entering a quiet ring-like machine.

Since learning about the screening in 2020, Michael asked his primary care doctor if he could receive one. He got the screening annually, and his results showed no signs of lung cancer until June of this year.

An unexpected diagnosis

Under the care of Dr. James Coggan, an oncologist affiliated with Sharp Community Medical Group and Sharp Memorial Hospital, Michael learned that his screening detected a suspicious nodule, or a growth in the lung tissue. Although most nodules are not cancerous, this one needed further examination.

In July, Michael had a positron emission tomography (PET) scan and a biopsy, the latter performed by Dr. Ahmed Salem, a pulmonologist affiliated with Sharp Community Medical Group and Sharp Memorial Hospital.

The biopsy confirmed Michael had Stage 1 non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), the most common type of lung cancer. “I was definitely nervous and concerned,” says Michael.

Lung cancer is the third most common type of cancer in the United States and the deadliest, causing about 1 in 5 cancer deaths.

A revolutionary tool — and San Diego first

Michael discussed treatment with Dr. Craig Larson, a cardiothoracic surgeon affiliated with the Sharp Cardiovascular and Thoracic Center and Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Larson explained that Michael was eligible for surgery using the da Vinci single-port robotic system. Michael’s lobectomy — a procedure that removes a lobe of the lung — would involve Dr. Larson controlling a robotic device to make an incision below the ribs rather than the typical five incisions between the ribs in traditional multiport robotic chest procedures.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the single-port robotic system for thoracic surgeries in 2024, helping patients have a less painful recovery. Dr. Larson is the first surgeon in San Diego to perform this surgery and remains among only a few doctors nationwide who can offer it.

“The single-port robotic system is a revolutionary tool to help patients recover with less pain so that they can return promptly to doing the things they enjoy,” says Dr. Larson.

In late July, Dr. Larson performed the surgery, and Michael stayed at Sharp Memorial Hospital for only one night.

“No one likes going to the hospital, but everyone from the concierge to my nurses and anesthesiologist made my experience as pleasant as it could be,” says Michael. “They all really took care of me.”

Back in action

Michael’s recovery went smoothly, and he tracked his progress by going on walks with his beloved dog, Harley.

“These days, I walk him for a mile, and we go up hills,” he says. “I don’t need to stop at all. I’ve also returned to my job as a consultant, and I’m bicycling again.”

Knowing first-hand the importance of getting regular screenings, Michael convinced an acquaintance who had a 40-year smoking history to get a low-dose CT scan. Thankfully, his scan showed no suspicious signs, and he will continue to get regular screening.

“We have the technological advances, so why not use them if you can?” he asks. “I am blessed to have caught my cancer early, and I urge people to get screened. I owe it to the screening for saving my life.”

Michael is also grateful to Dr. Larson for introducing him to an innovative procedure. “I really liked having him as my surgeon,” says Michael. “He exhibited confidence, acuity and knowledge, all of which made it easy for me to trust him.”

Learn more about robotic surgery; get the latest health and wellness news, trends and patient stories from Sharp Health News; and subscribe to our weekly newsletter by clicking the "Sign up" link below.