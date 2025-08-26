During the COVID-19 pandemic, it was common for people to complain of “brain fog.” Used as an umbrella term to describe cognitive symptoms, including problems with thinking, memory and concentration, brain fog can make basic tasks difficult.

According to experts, the prolonged state of fear and uncertainty throughout the COVID era was the cause of these cognitive issues. Globally, people faced social isolation, economic insecurity and health concerns, which led to anxiety and stress. While moderate amounts of stress can activate thinking and action, prolonged stress can negatively affect functioning and overall health.

It was expected that the brain fog would lift once the pandemic came to an end, people recovered from possible COVID infections and returned to their regular activities, and stress levels were reduced. However, a new study reveals the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated brain aging, regardless of whether or not a person contracted COVID.

"It's already been established in anybody who had COVID that these brain changes are more likely to occur,” says Dr. Erik Perkins, a neurologist with Sharp Rees-Stealy. “But what this study showed is that the general pandemic experience physically aged the brain."

About the study

Researchers in Britain analyzed brain scans from 1,000 people taken before and during the pandemic. They then compared them to scans from other people taken during other time periods.

“We found that the COVID-19 pandemic was detrimental to brain health and induced accelerated brain aging,” the study authors wrote in an article published in Nature Communications.

They also determined that accelerated brain aging during the pandemic was more prevalent in older adults and men. Additionally, pandemic-related stressors disproportionately impacted vulnerable populations with low employment, low education and poor health scores, leading to even greater brain aging among these groups.

“Accelerated brain aging in adults, regardless of the cause, is concerning because it can increase the risk of early-onset of dementia,” Dr. Perkins says. "You want to keep your brain active by being socially active, physically active and intellectually active. Unfortunately, the pandemic thwarted our ability to maintain these activities.”

Looking forward

Although pandemic-related brain aging may be irreversible, the National Institute on Aging highlights several healthy lifestyle habits that can help support brain health. These include:

Take care of your physical and mental health — Manage chronic health conditions and get recommended health screenings, avoid alcohol and tobacco, and get enough sleep.

Manage high blood pressure — Exercise, diet and prescription medications can help, so talk with your doctor about your options.

Eat healthy foods — A healthy diet includes fruits and vegetables; whole grains; lean meats, fish and poultry; and low-fat or nonfat dairy products, and limits solid fats, sugar and salt.

Be physically active — Adults should get at least 150 minutes of physical activity each week.

Keep your mind engaged — Take part in activities you enjoy and challenge your mind, such as crafting, learning a new language or skill, practicing an art form, or playing games with others.

Stay connected through social activities — Volunteering, participating in support groups or religious activities, or simply spending time with family members and friends can play important roles in maintaining your cognitive function.

Understand how medicines can affect the brain — Talk with your doctor about whether any of the medications you take can affect your brain health.

“This study is very telling,” Dr. Perkins says. “I hope it will lead to more research that helps us identify ways to avoid this type of accelerated aging in the future and improve overall brain health.”

