Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Geriatric medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Geriatric medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
(over age 18 only)
Location and phone
South Bay Primary Medical Group
769 Medical Center Ct
Suite 303
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
619-591-9001
Fax: 619-591-9211
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Daniel Cardenal Castro, MD
I decided to become a physician early on in my life because I had a deep fascination with the human body and science, along with a strong desire to help others. I emphasize patient-centered care, evidence-based treatment and strong communication. As a family medicine physician with added qualifications in geriatrics, I provide continuity of care in both outpatient clinics and nursing homes, as well as inpatient hospital care. I focus on building strong partnerships with my patients to prioritize their needs, preferences and values. I believe in holistic care and addressing not only the patient's medical condition but also their social, emotional and spiritual needs. When I’m not working, I enjoy spending time with my family and friends. Cooking gives me the opportunity to connect with them and share stories, laugh and enjoy time together. I also enjoy spending time at the ocean, watching the waves, surfing and fishing.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Abuse (elder)
- Alzheimer's disease
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic disease management
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Chronic pain management
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- COPD
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Esophageal reflux
- Fibromyalgia
- Geriatrics
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hypertension
- Kidney stones
- Lab on premises
- Men's health
- Menopause
- Neck pain
- Nursing home visits
- Nutrition
- Osteoporosis
- Palliative care
- Physical disabilities
- Preventive medicine
- Psoriasis
- Recurrent infections
- Shingles
- Sleep apnea
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Walk-in appointments
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1619310075
Insurance plans accepted
Daniel Cardenal Castro, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Daniel Cardenal Castro, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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