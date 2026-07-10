Provider Image

Daniel Cardenal Castro, MD

No ratings available

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Geriatric medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

(over age 18 only)

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

South Bay Primary Medical Group

619-591-9001
Fax: 619-591-9211

769 Medical Center Ct
Suite 303
Chula Vista, CA 91911

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. South Bay Primary Medical Group

    769 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 303
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions

    619-591-9001
    Fax: 619-591-9211

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Daniel Cardenal Castro, MD

I decided to become a physician early on in my life because I had a deep fascination with the human body and science, along with a strong desire to help others. I emphasize patient-centered care, evidence-based treatment and strong communication. As a family medicine physician with added qualifications in geriatrics, I provide continuity of care in both outpatient clinics and nursing homes, as well as inpatient hospital care. I focus on building strong partnerships with my patients to prioritize their needs, preferences and values. I believe in holistic care and addressing not only the patient's medical condition but also their social, emotional and spiritual needs. When I’m not working, I enjoy spending time with my family and friends. Cooking gives me the opportunity to connect with them and share stories, laugh and enjoy time together. I also enjoy spending time at the ocean, watching the waves, surfing and fishing.

Age: 44
Languages: English, Spanish

Education

University of Miami: Fellowship
Texas Tech University: Residency
Jackson Memorial Hospital: Fellowship
Autonomous University of Guadalajara (Mexico): Medical School
Texas Tech University: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1619310075

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Daniel Cardenal Castro, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Daniel Cardenal Castro, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.