About Daniel Cardenal Castro, MD

I decided to become a physician early on in my life because I had a deep fascination with the human body and science, along with a strong desire to help others. I emphasize patient-centered care, evidence-based treatment and strong communication. As a family medicine physician with added qualifications in geriatrics, I provide continuity of care in both outpatient clinics and nursing homes, as well as inpatient hospital care. I focus on building strong partnerships with my patients to prioritize their needs, preferences and values. I believe in holistic care and addressing not only the patient's medical condition but also their social, emotional and spiritual needs. When I’m not working, I enjoy spending time with my family and friends. Cooking gives me the opportunity to connect with them and share stories, laugh and enjoy time together. I also enjoy spending time at the ocean, watching the waves, surfing and fishing.

Age: 44

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of Miami : Fellowship

Texas Tech University : Residency

Jackson Memorial Hospital : Fellowship

Autonomous University of Guadalajara (Mexico) : Medical School

Texas Tech University : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center



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