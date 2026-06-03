Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Ronald Nino M Perez, MD, PC
1207 Carlsbad Village Drive
Suite A
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Get directions
760-896-3030
Fax: 760-896-3033
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Ronald N. Perez, MD
Becoming a physician has been a childhood dream and one of the greatest privileges of my life. Caring for patients is deeply meaningful to me because I can support them through both their most difficult moments and their happiest milestones, while making a positive impact on their lives in a way few professions can. I believe every patient encounter is both a privilege and a learning experience. I value building meaningful relationships and providing personalized, compassionate care with honesty, trust and attention to each patient’s needs. Outside of medicine, I enjoy spending time with my family. My hobbies include playing basketball, golf, pickleball, e-gaming, doing DIY projects, traveling and following the stock market.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Colon cancer screening
- Contraception
- COPD
- Cryosurgery
- Dementia
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Geriatrics
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hypertension
- Immigration physicals
- Immunizations for foreign travel
- Impotence
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- Men's health
- Menopause
- Neck pain
- Osteoporosis
- Preventive medicine
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Sleep apnea
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Trigger point injection
- Tuberculosis
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1295967594
Insurance plans accepted
Ronald N. Perez, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ronald N. Perez, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ronald N. Perez, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.