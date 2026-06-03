About Ronald N. Perez, MD

Becoming a physician has been a childhood dream and one of the greatest privileges of my life. Caring for patients is deeply meaningful to me because I can support them through both their most difficult moments and their happiest milestones, while making a positive impact on their lives in a way few professions can. I believe every patient encounter is both a privilege and a learning experience. I value building meaningful relationships and providing personalized, compassionate care with honesty, trust and attention to each patient’s needs. Outside of medicine, I enjoy spending time with my family. My hobbies include playing basketball, golf, pickleball, e-gaming, doing DIY projects, traveling and following the stock market.

Gender: Male

Languages: Tagalog

Education West Virginia University : Internship

West Virginia University : Residency

University of Santo Tomas (Philippines) : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Tri-City Medical Center



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