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Ronald N. Perez, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Ronald Nino M Perez, MD, PC

760-896-3030
Fax: 760-896-3033

1207 Carlsbad Village Drive
Suite A
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Ronald Nino M Perez, MD, PC

    1207 Carlsbad Village Drive
    Suite A
    Carlsbad, CA 92008
    Get directions

    760-896-3030
    Fax: 760-896-3033

Care schedule

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About Ronald N. Perez, MD

Becoming a physician has been a childhood dream and one of the greatest privileges of my life. Caring for patients is deeply meaningful to me because I can support them through both their most difficult moments and their happiest milestones, while making a positive impact on their lives in a way few professions can. I believe every patient encounter is both a privilege and a learning experience. I value building meaningful relationships and providing personalized, compassionate care with honesty, trust and attention to each patient’s needs. Outside of medicine, I enjoy spending time with my family. My hobbies include playing basketball, golf, pickleball, e-gaming, doing DIY projects, traveling and following the stock market.

Gender: Male
Languages: Tagalog

Education

West Virginia University: Internship
West Virginia University: Residency
University of Santo Tomas (Philippines): Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1295967594

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Ronald N. Perez, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.