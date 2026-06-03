How to recognize the signs of breast cancer
Regular mammograms are vital. But you can be your own best health advocate by also knowing the signs of breast cancer and taking action when needed.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Radiation oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Radiation oncology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Douglas & Nancy Barnhart Cancer Center at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center Radiation Oncology
769 Medical Center Court
Suite 100
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6602
Get directions
619-502-5851
Fax: 619-502-5865
James S. Brown Pavilion Radiation Oncology
3075 Health Center Drive
Level 0
San Diego, CA 92123-2701
Get directions
James S. Brown Pavilion Radiation Oncology
3075 Health Center Drive
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I am dedicated to providing exceptional, compassionate cancer care and being an advocate for my patients.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1912232513
Sunanda M. Pejavar, MD, accepts 33 health insurance plans.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sunanda M. Pejavar, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sunanda M. Pejavar, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Sunanda M. Pejavar, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
Regular mammograms are vital. But you can be your own best health advocate by also knowing the signs of breast cancer and taking action when needed.
Afarin Fullen, a dietitian at Sharp Mesa Vista, was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year.
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