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Sunanda M. Pejavar, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Radiation oncology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Douglas & Nancy Barnhart Cancer Center at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center Radiation Oncology

619-502-5851
Fax: 619-502-5865

769 Medical Center Court
Suite 100
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6602

James S. Brown Pavilion Radiation Oncology

858-939-5010

3075 Health Center Drive
Level 0
San Diego, CA 92123-2701

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Douglas & Nancy Barnhart Cancer Center at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center Radiation Oncology

    769 Medical Center Court
    Suite 100
    Chula Vista, CA 91911-6602
    Get directions

    619-502-5851
    Fax: 619-502-5865

  2. James S. Brown Pavilion Radiation Oncology

    3075 Health Center Drive
    Level 0
    San Diego, CA 92123-2701
    Get directions

    858-939-5010

Care schedule

James S. Brown Pavilion Radiation Oncology

3075 Health Center Drive

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Friday

About Sunanda M. Pejavar, MD

I am dedicated to providing exceptional, compassionate cancer care and being an advocate for my patients.

Age: 47
In practice since: 2011
Gender: Female
Languages: Kannada, Spanish

Education

University of California, San Francisco: Residency
Yale University: Medical School
California Pacific Medical Center: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1912232513

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Sunanda M. Pejavar, MD, accepts 33 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.