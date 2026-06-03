About Sunanda M. Pejavar, MD

I am dedicated to providing exceptional, compassionate cancer care and being an advocate for my patients.

Age: 47

In practice since: 2011

Gender: Female

Languages: Kannada , Spanish

Education University of California, San Francisco : Residency

Yale University : Medical School

California Pacific Medical Center : Internship



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.