Sunanda Pejavar, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Radiation oncology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
- 769 Medical Center Ct
Chula Vista, CA 91911
XRO: X-ray Medical Group Radiation Oncology, Inc.3075 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
Care schedule
XRO: X-ray Medical Group Radiation Oncology, Inc.3075 Health Center Drive
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
About Sunanda Pejavar, MD
I am dedicated to providing exceptional, compassionate cancer care and being an advocate for my patients.
Age:44
In practice since:2011
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Francisco:Residency
Yale University:Medical School
California Pacific Medical Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Bladder cancer
- Brachytherapy
- Brain cancer
- Brain metastases
- Breast cancer
- Cervical cancer
- Colon and rectal cancer
- Complementary therapies
- Endometrial cancer
- Head and neck cancer
- Hodgkin's disease
- Intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT)
- Kidney cancer
- Lung cancer
- Lymphedema
- Melanoma
- Pancreatic cancer
- Prostate cancer
- SAVI® radiation therapy
- Spinal cord cancer
- Stereotactic radiosurgery
- Superficial radiation therapy
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1912232513
Insurance plans accepted
Sunanda Pejavar, MD, accepts 49 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Sunanda Pejavar, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sunanda Pejavar, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
