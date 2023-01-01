Sunanda Pejavar, MD

Medical Doctor
Radiation oncology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Location and phone

  1. 769 Medical Center Ct
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    619-502-5851
  2. XRO: X-ray Medical Group Radiation Oncology, Inc.
    3075 Health Center Drive

    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-939-5010

XRO: X-ray Medical Group Radiation Oncology, Inc.
3075 Health Center Drive
About Sunanda Pejavar, MD

I am dedicated to providing exceptional, compassionate cancer care and being an advocate for my patients.
Age:
 44
In practice since:
 2011
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
University of California, San Francisco:
 Residency
Yale University:
 Medical School
California Pacific Medical Center:
 Internship
NPI
1912232513

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Sunanda Pejavar, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sunanda Pejavar, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
