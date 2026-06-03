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Location and phone
4002 Vista Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
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About Yomiyyu Gammada, MD
Driven by a lifelong fascination with the complexities of human biology and a desire to make a tangible difference, I chose medicine to serve others during their most vulnerable moments. Caring for patients matters to me because it allows me to combine scientific problem-solving with meaningful human connections every day. My practice is rooted in a commitment to comprehensive, patient-centered care that bridges complex clinical science with genuine empathy. Patients can expect a collaborative partnership focused on open communication, evidence-based medicine and dedicated advocacy for their long-term well-being and dignity throughout their health journey. Outside of the clinic, I am an avid nature photographer and birdwatcher who loves documenting local wildlife, especially hummingbirds. I also enjoy outdoor cooking on the grill and exploring scenic hiking trails with colleagues, friends and family.
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NPI
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Yomiyyu Gammada, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.