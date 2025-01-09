As the saying goes, "health is wealth;" yet only 60% of men undergo annual checkups and screenings yearly. Getting checked by your primary care provider (PCP) is crucial for monitoring your overall health and detecting potential health issues.
“Scheduling your annual physical exam and promptly addressing any health concerns is an excellent method for keeping track of your overall health and well-being,” says Dr. Eric Strukel, medical director of the Sharp Grossmont Hospital Care Clinic. “It helps address any future health concerns and puts you in a prime position to treat any issues as early as possible.”
According to Dr. Strukel, men should prioritize the following seven essential health screenings:
Colorectal (Colon) Cancer
According to the American Cancer Society, the risk for men developing colorectal cancer, also called colon cancer, is about 1 in 23. And while overall death rates from colorectal cancer have decreased, death rates have increased for people under 55. The CDC recommends colorectal cancer screenings for adults ages 45 to 75. The tests to screen for polyps or colorectal cancer include stool tests, flexible sigmoidoscopies, colonoscopies and CT colonography exams (virtual colonoscopies).With early screenings, precancerous polyps and cancers are found sooner and are easier to treat.
Prostate Exam
One in 8 men will receive a diagnosis of prostate cancer. Prostate cancer risk factors include age, race and ethnicity, family history and genetics. It’s more common for older men to be diagnosed with prostate cancer, as 6 out of 10 men receive this diagnosis at the age of 65 or older. Prostate cancer can be found early by testing for prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels in a man’s blood. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises men ages 55 to 69 — or younger, if they are considered at-risk — to talk with the doctor about when they should have a PSA test.
Blood Pressure
High blood pressure is labeled a silent killer because it frequently goes unnoticed, typically has no symptoms, and can ultimately result in death. According to the American Heart Association, uncontrolled high blood pressure can lead to heart attack, heart disease, congestive heart failure, stroke and other issues. It’s recommended that people over 40, and those under 40 with high blood pressure or risk for high blood pressure undergo blood pressure screenings annually. Regular, yet less frequent screening is recommended for those aged 18 to 39.
Diabetes
According to the CDC, men are more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes at a lower weight than women. What’s more, 1 in 3 Americans have prediabetes, a condition where blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not high enough to be classified as Type 2 diabetes. Type 2 diabetes can result in an increased risk of blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke and lower limb amputation. Early detection can help avoid these risks, and lifestyle changes, such as losing weight, exercising, healthy eating, getting enough sleep and taking care of your mental health, are among the best ways to manage your blood sugar levels.
Testicular Cancer
Around 1 in 250 men will develop testicular cancer at some point in their life. Although the type of cancer is less common, doing routine self-exams or having a physical exam is important. While testicular cancer can be diagnosed at any age, it’s most often found in males ages 20 to 44.
Skin Cancer
Skin cancer is among the more common cancers affecting all genders, with rates higher in men after the age of 50. Skin cancer most commonly occurs in areas exposed to sunlight. Sunscreen and protective clothing are effective in reducing your risk. While basal cell carcinoma is the most common skin cancer, squamous cell cancer and melanoma can spread to other organs and are more deadly if not diagnosed and treated early. It’s essential to get your skin checked by your doctor or dermatologist if you are at higher risk.
Depression
Often overlooked due to the stigma and societal beliefs around it, men are less likely to reach out for help regarding mental health. The suicide rate for men is almost four times higher than that of women. Men often choose to endure their struggles alone and are less likely to acknowledge depression. Regular checkups with your doctor are crucial for building a trusting relationship so that when emotional struggles arise, it’s easier to address them with your doctor.
If you’re a man putting off seeing your doctor for a health exam or screening, it’s essential to prioritize your health and take action. Reporting and catching issues early will increase your chances of successfully navigating medical challenges.
Making your health a priority can enhance how you feel, think, look and live. Whether you're doing it for yourself or your family, or to achieve personal goals — just do it.
