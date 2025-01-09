As the saying goes, "health is wealth;" yet only 60% of men undergo annual checkups and screenings yearly. Getting checked by your primary care provider (PCP) is crucial for monitoring your overall health and detecting potential health issues.

“Scheduling your annual physical exam and promptly addressing any health concerns is an excellent method for keeping track of your overall health and well-being,” says Dr. Eric Strukel, medical director of the Sharp Grossmont Hospital Care Clinic. “It helps address any future health concerns and puts you in a prime position to treat any issues as early as possible.”

According to Dr. Strukel, men should prioritize the following seven essential health screenings:

If you’re a man putting off seeing your doctor for a health exam or screening, it’s essential to prioritize your health and take action. Reporting and catching issues early will increase your chances of successfully navigating medical challenges.

Making your health a priority can enhance how you feel, think, look and live. Whether you're doing it for yourself or your family, or to achieve personal goals — just do it.

