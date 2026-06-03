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Accepting new patients
Location and phone
North County Primary Care
3257 Camino De Los Coches
Suite 303
Carlsbad, CA 92009
Get directions
Care schedule
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About Jefferey Raunig, MD
My military service taught me the importance of resilience, teamwork, and caring for people in their most challenging moments. Those experiences inspired me to pursue medicine, where I could make a meaningful difference in the lives of others through compassionate, evidence-based care. North County Primary Care is proudly family-run, and we're passionate about creating a welcoming space that combines top-notch medical care with a warm, down-to-earth vibe. Whether you're here for a quick checkup or ongoing care, we want you to feel like you truly belong. In my spare time, I enjoy surfing, exploring the outdoors and the coastal lifestyle of North County San Diego. My wife and I take great pride in serving the community and helping patients feel their best. We are proud parents of three children and adore our Sheepadoodle, Charlie, who is a cherished member of the family.
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Acne
- ADHD (adults)
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Colon cancer screening
- Complementary therapies
- Contraception
- COPD
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eating disorders
- Eczema
- End-of-life care
- Esophageal reflux
- Geriatrics
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- HIV/AIDS
- Hypertension
- Impotence
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- LGBTQ health
- Liver disease
- Men's health
- Menopause
- Neck pain
- Nutrition
- Physical disabilities
- Postpartum depression
- Preventive medicine
- Recurrent infections
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Trigger point injection
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Vertigo
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
- Women's health
- Wound healing
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1043603863
Insurance plans accepted
Jefferey Raunig, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jefferey Raunig, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jefferey Raunig, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.