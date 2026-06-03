About Jefferey Raunig, MD

My military service taught me the importance of resilience, teamwork, and caring for people in their most challenging moments. Those experiences inspired me to pursue medicine, where I could make a meaningful difference in the lives of others through compassionate, evidence-based care. North County Primary Care is proudly family-run, and we're passionate about creating a welcoming space that combines top-notch medical care with a warm, down-to-earth vibe. Whether you're here for a quick checkup or ongoing care, we want you to feel like you truly belong. In my spare time, I enjoy surfing, exploring the outdoors and the coastal lifestyle of North County San Diego. My wife and I take great pride in serving the community and helping patients feel their best. We are proud parents of three children and adore our Sheepadoodle, Charlie, who is a cherished member of the family.

Gender: Male



Hospital affiliation Sharp Tri-City Medical Center



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.