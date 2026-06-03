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Jefferey Raunig, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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North County Primary Care

760-427-0372

3257 Camino De Los Coches
Suite 303
Carlsbad, CA 92009

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. North County Primary Care

    3257 Camino De Los Coches
    Suite 303
    Carlsbad, CA 92009
    Get directions

    760-427-0372

Care schedule

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About Jefferey Raunig, MD

My military service taught me the importance of resilience, teamwork, and caring for people in their most challenging moments. Those experiences inspired me to pursue medicine, where I could make a meaningful difference in the lives of others through compassionate, evidence-based care. North County Primary Care is proudly family-run, and we're passionate about creating a welcoming space that combines top-notch medical care with a warm, down-to-earth vibe. Whether you're here for a quick checkup or ongoing care, we want you to feel like you truly belong. In my spare time, I enjoy surfing, exploring the outdoors and the coastal lifestyle of North County San Diego. My wife and I take great pride in serving the community and helping patients feel their best. We are proud parents of three children and adore our Sheepadoodle, Charlie, who is a cherished member of the family.

Gender: Male

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1043603863

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Jefferey Raunig, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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