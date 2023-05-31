About Joanna Whiteley, MD

I became a physician because I love being able to combine how much I enjoy caring for others with my interest in biological sciences. I look forward to collaborating with the patient to make joint decisions about their medical care. I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. To understand more about this impact and how Sharp HealthCare is engaged in solutions, read about our All Ways Green initiative. In my spare time, I enjoy running, yoga, swimming, biking, going to the beach and cooking.

Age: 51

In practice since: 2006

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: White-lee

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of California, San Diego : Medical School



NPI 1023120060