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Joanna C. Whiteley, MD

4.8

309 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Family and Internal Medicine

858-499-2708
Fax: 858-309-3269

2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Family and Internal Medicine

    2600 Via De La Valle
    Suite 200
    Del Mar, CA 92014
    Get directions

    858-499-2708
    Fax: 858-309-3269

About Joanna C. Whiteley, MD

I became a physician because I love being able to combine how much I enjoy caring for others with my interest in biological sciences. I look forward to collaborating with the patient to make joint decisions about their medical care. I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. In my spare time, I enjoy running, yoga, swimming, biking, going to the beach and cooking.

Age: 54
In practice since: 2006
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: White-lee
Languages: Spanish

Education

University of California, San Diego: Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1023120060

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Joanna C. Whiteley, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

309 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Dr Whitely was great!

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

Dr Whitely and her team were great! She's my new primary and it was my first visit. I felt welcome and comfortable and cared for!

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Good

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

Doctor recommended exactly what was needed. Relief was felt right away.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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