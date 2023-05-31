Joanna Whiteley, MD
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Joanna Whiteley, MD
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
About Joanna Whiteley, MD
I became a physician because I love being able to combine how much I enjoy caring for others with my interest in biological sciences. I look forward to collaborating with the patient to make joint decisions about their medical care. I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. To understand more about this impact and how Sharp HealthCare is engaged in solutions, read about our All Ways Green initiative. In my spare time, I enjoy running, yoga, swimming, biking, going to the beach and cooking.
Age:51
In practice since:2006
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:White-lee
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Biofeedback
- Chronic cough
- Chronic pain management
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- COPD
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eating disorders
- Eczema
- Fibromyalgia
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Insulin pump
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- Liver disease
- Neck pain
- Nutrition
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Preventive medicine
- Psoriasis
- Recurrent infections
- Scleroderma
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Trigger point injection
- Tuberculosis
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Vasectomy
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- Wound healing
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
Insurance plans accepted
Joanna Whiteley, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
267 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Dr. Whitely is one of the kindest people I know; she's knowledgeable and professsional but as a person who struggles with "white coat fever", I especially appreciate how safe I feel with her. She's an amazing physician and a wonderful person.
Verified PatientMay 28, 2023
5.0
Very considerate and concern about my health
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
We as a family are extremely pleased with Dr. Whitely and value her expertise, knowledge, and concern regarding our health/care.
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
4.0
This was first visit with this dr. Not enuf time to relay info and ask questions and dr feedback, recommendations...
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Joanna Whiteley, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joanna Whiteley, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
