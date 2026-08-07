Joanna C. Whiteley, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Joanna C. Whiteley, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar Family and Internal Medicine
2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014
Get directions
858-499-2708
Fax: 858-309-3269
About Joanna C. Whiteley, MD
I became a physician because I love being able to combine how much I enjoy caring for others with my interest in biological sciences. I look forward to collaborating with the patient to make joint decisions about their medical care. I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. In my spare time, I enjoy running, yoga, swimming, biking, going to the beach and cooking.
Education
Areas of focus
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Biofeedback
- Chronic cough
- Chronic pain management
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- COPD
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eating disorders
- Eczema
- Fibromyalgia
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Insulin pump
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- Liver disease
- Neck pain
- Nutrition
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Preventive medicine
- Psoriasis
- Recurrent infections
- Scleroderma
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Trigger point injection
- Tuberculosis
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Vasectomy
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- Wound healing
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1023120060
Insurance plans accepted
Joanna C. Whiteley, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
309 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Dr Whitely was great!
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
Dr Whitely and her team were great! She's my new primary and it was my first visit. I felt welcome and comfortable and cared for!
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Good
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
Doctor recommended exactly what was needed. Relief was felt right away.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joanna C. Whiteley, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.