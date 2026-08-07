About Joanna C. Whiteley, MD

I became a physician because I love being able to combine how much I enjoy caring for others with my interest in biological sciences. I look forward to collaborating with the patient to make joint decisions about their medical care. I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. In my spare time, I enjoy running, yoga, swimming, biking, going to the beach and cooking.

Age: 54

In practice since: 2006

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: White-lee

Languages: Spanish

Education University of California, San Diego : Medical School



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