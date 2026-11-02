Men's health should never be overlooked, no matter how busy life gets. Yet many men delay routine checkups or ignore early signs of a health issue.

So how can men make their health a priority in a realistic, sustainable way?

We asked two Sharp doctors to share how they stay active, manage stress and maintain healthy habits to take a proactive approach to their health.

Small habits for big change

Dr. Jonathan Myer, an orthopedic surgeon affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital who specializes in sports medicine, spends 5 to 10 minutes stretching before bed and does Pilates several times a week to improve flexibility, core strength and mobility. He emphasizes small, consistent habits like these to help make a bigger difference in overall health.

Dr. Myer adopted these habits after experiencing back pain earlier in his career. He says they continue to support his health both on and off the job.

Dr. Amar Arora, also an orthopedic surgeon affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital who focuses on sports medicine, agrees with prioritizing regular movement. He makes time to surf several times a week and practices yoga or Pilates when his schedule allows.

Their experiences highlight an important lesson for men: Staying healthy doesn't require a complicated fitness plan. Finding activities you enjoy and making them part of your routine can benefit both your physical and mental well-being.

A purposeful shift

For both doctors, maintaining good health is less about reaching fitness milestones and more about staying active for the long term. Earlier in his career, Dr. Myer focused on achieving specific goals in the gym and pushing himself physically. Over time, he realized that enjoying physical activity was more important than hitting a particular benchmark.

"I try to see exercise as something I get to do rather than something I have to do," he says.

Dr. Arora experienced a similar shift after multiple knee surgeries led him to trade running for lower-impact activities, such as surfing, yoga and Pilates. "I've had to switch to less heavy-load type activities on my body," he says.

While their routines have evolved, their source of motivation remains the same: family. "My family is definitely my biggest motivation to keep up with my health,” Dr. Myer says.

The two say prioritizing their health helps them stay present for the people who matter most while continuing to provide the best possible care for their patients.

Why preventive care matters for men

Many men are quick to care for their families, careers and responsibilities, but often put their own health last. Drs. Myer and Arora encourage men to take a more proactive approach.

Dr. Myer says it's important to pay attention to pain, injuries and changes in mobility rather than hoping they will resolve on their own. He frequently sees patients who delayed treatment for shoulder injuries, only to find that the condition became more difficult to treat over time.

The same principle applies to overall health: Addressing potential problems early is often better than waiting until symptoms become more significant. Regular checkups and preventive screenings can help catch concerns before they progress.

Many men also tend to push through pain, skip routine appointments, or wait until a health problem becomes impossible to ignore. According to Dr. Arora, while awareness of preventive care has improved, more work is needed to encourage men to seek care earlier.

Both doctors recommend establishing a relationship with a trusted primary care doctor who will help them stay current on recommended screenings and checkups.

Small steps toward better health

For men looking to improve their health, the doctors recommend starting with simple, sustainable steps. "Engage in physical activity that will help foster heart health for the long term," Dr. Arora says, noting that regular exercise also supports mental well-being.

Dr. Myer agrees, emphasizing that consistency is often more important than intensity. " The key is finding something you enjoy, because you’re much more likely to make it a lasting part of your lifestyle," he says.

These two Sharp doctors also stress the importance of proper nutrition, preventive care and healthy habits that fit into everyday life.

Whether it's scheduling a routine checkup, finding an activity you enjoy, or taking the first step toward a healthier lifestyle, small actions can have a lasting impact. Investing in your well-being today can help you stay active, independent and present for the people who count on you for years to come.

For men (and women) looking to stay active safely or recovering from an injury, the Sharp Sports Medicine Clinic at Sharp Grossmont Hospital offers coordinated care in one location, including access to orthopedic specialists, imaging and physical therapy to support long-term recovery.