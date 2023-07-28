Sharp hospitals — such as Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Grossmont Hospital for Neuroscience and Sharp Memorial Hospital — are where neurosurgery procedures, surgery and inpatient care take place. Hospitals are equipped for advanced treatment, monitoring and recovery when surgery or specialized care is needed.

Sharp clinics — such as Brady Neuroscience Clinic and The Clinic at Sharp Chula Vista — are where you go for neurosurgery visits, including evaluations, consultations, follow‑ups and care planning. These are outpatient locations, so you return home the same day.

In short: Hospitals are for surgery and treatment. Clinics are for visits and care coordination. Your care team will help guide you to the right location based on your needs.