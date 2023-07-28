Sharp neurosurgeons deliver comprehensive surgical care for brain, spine and nervous system conditions. Combining advanced technology, integrated teams and a patient-first approach, we guide patients through complex care with confidence and compassion.
Choose the San Diego neurosurgeon who’s right for you.
When you need brain or spine surgery, you want a team you can trust — one that combines advanced technology with compassionate, coordinated care. At Sharp, our experienced, board-certified neurosurgeons treat a wide range of complex and common conditions affecting the brain, spine and nervous system.
Patients can be referred by their doctor or start by calling 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277) to speak to a physician referral specialist.
Aneurysms and arteriovenous malformations (AVMs)
Cerebral bleed
Epilepsy and seizure disorders
Movement disorders, including Parkinson’s disease and essential tremor
Peripheral nerve disorders
Spinal cord injury
Spine disorders, including herniated discs, spinal stenosis and degenerative disc disease
Traumatic brain and spinal injuries
Trigeminal neuralgia
At Sharp, our neurosurgical expertise spans everything from minimally invasive techniques to advanced procedures you won’t find anywhere else in San Diego County, making us the only provider offering this full level of care.
Brain treatments and procedures
Aneurysm and arteriovenous malformation (AVM) embolization
Biopsy
Epilepsy surgery
Functional neurosurgery
Intracranial microsurgery
Neurosurgical procedures for brain trauma
Stereotactic intracranial surgery
Thrombectomy
Nerve and nervous system treatments and procedures
Nerve blocking / nerve surgery
Nerve repair
Spinal cord stimulator / spinal cord stimulation
Surgical treatment of peripheral nerve disorders
Trigeminal neuralgia surgery
Spine treatments and procedures
Advanced spine surgery options, including minimally invasive, endoscopic and robot‑assisted techniques
Anterior laminectomy
Artificial disc replacement
Kyphoplasty
Laminectomy
Laser surgery
Spinal fusion
Spinal microsurgery
Spinal tumor embolization
Vertebroplasty
Sharp is the first health care system on the West Coast to receive designation as a Network of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by Surgical Review Corporation (SRC), an internationally recognized, nonprofit, patient safety organization. The accreditation signifies our ability to consistently deliver the safest, highest-quality surgical care to our patients.
This expertise extends to neurosurgery, where robotic-assisted techniques may be used to support complex procedures, including select stroke-related interventions. Sharp’s stroke programs also meet nationally recognized, evidence-based standards shown to improve outcomes.
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Patients can be referred by their doctor or start by calling 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277) to speak to a physician referral specialist.
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You’ll meet with a neurosurgeon who reviews your imaging, listens to your symptoms and helps you understand your options — including what to do next.
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Surgery is not always the first step. When appropriate, your team may recommend conservative treatments such as physical therapy or rehabilitation.
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If surgery is recommended, we help you prepare with clear instructions and education. Patients and caregivers may attend a preoperative education class to set expectations and plan for recovery.
Sharp provides compassionate, expert neurosurgery care across its hospitals and clinics — from South Bay to East County to Kearny Mesa — offering advanced inpatient and outpatient treatment options.
Real stories show what’s possible. Discover patient experiences and Sharp HealthCare features that highlight neurological care across conditions, including movement disorders and complex spine and brain cases.