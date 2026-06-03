Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
(over age 18 only)
Location and phone
Health Ave Clinic
250 E Chase Ave
Suite 110
El Cajon, CA 92020
Get directions
619-499-5006
Fax: 844-499-5006
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Mohammed Alshammary, MD
My interest in becoming a doctor started at age 18, observing many people in need with limited resources made me feel that as a doctor I could contribute more to the community and provide high-value care that can influence people's lives. I exercise evidence-based medicine and patient-centered care daily, and with over 15 years of experience, this approach is very rewarding for achieving mutual goals of care and addressing healthcare gaps. I am a strong believer in treating the person not only the disease, and thus building this rapport with my patients has helped me fight diseases and achieve the best outcome. My favorite sport is Soccer. Playing soccer is something I grew up liking and I play soccer weekly. I enjoy watching the Euros and the World Cup and my favorite lifetime team and club are Germany and Real Madrid.
Education
Areas of focus
- Addictive behavior (drug and alcohol abuse)
- Allergy testing
- Allergy treatment
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Chronic pain management
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- COPD
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eating disorders
- Eczema
- End-of-life care
- Esophageal reflux
- Fibromyalgia
- Geriatrics
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hypertension
- Impotence
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- Lab on premises
- Liver disease
- Men's health
- Menopause
- Neck pain
- Nutrition
- Osteoporosis
- Postpartum depression
- Preventive medicine
- Psoriasis
- Recurrent infections
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Sleep disorders
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Trigger point injection
- Tuberculosis
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Vertigo
- Walk-in appointments
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
- Women's health
- Wound healing
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1194217539
Insurance plans accepted
Mohammed Alshammary, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mohammed Alshammary, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.