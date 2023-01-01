Mohammed Alshammary, MD
No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Health Ave Clinic250 E Chase Ave
Suite 109
El Cajon, CA 92020
Get directions619-449-5006
Fax: 844-499-5006
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Mohammed Alshammary, MD
Age:45
In practice since:2023
Gender:Male
Education
Baghdad Medical School:Medical School
Henry Ford Hospital:Residency
NPI
1194217539
Insurance plans accepted
Mohammed Alshammary, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
