About Mohammed Alshammary, MD

My interest in becoming a doctor started at age 18, observing many people in need with limited resources made me feel that as a doctor I could contribute more to the community and provide high-value care that can influence people's lives. I exercise evidence-based medicine and patient-centered care daily, and with over 15 years of experience, this approach is very rewarding for achieving mutual goals of care and addressing healthcare gaps. I am a strong believer in treating the person not only the disease, and thus building this rapport with my patients has helped me fight diseases and achieve the best outcome. My favorite sport is Soccer. Playing soccer is something I grew up liking and I play soccer weekly. I enjoy watching the Euros and the World Cup and my favorite lifetime team and club are Germany and Real Madrid.

In practice since: 2018

Gender: Male

Languages: Arabic

Education University of Baghdad School of Medicine : Medical School

Henry Ford Health System, Michigan : Residency



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