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Mohammed Alshammary, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

(over age 18 only)

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Health Ave Clinic

619-499-5006
Fax: 844-499-5006

250 E Chase Ave
Suite 110
El Cajon, CA 92020

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Health Ave Clinic

    250 E Chase Ave
    Suite 110
    El Cajon, CA 92020
    Get directions

    619-499-5006
    Fax: 844-499-5006

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Friday

About Mohammed Alshammary, MD

My interest in becoming a doctor started at age 18, observing many people in need with limited resources made me feel that as a doctor I could contribute more to the community and provide high-value care that can influence people's lives. I exercise evidence-based medicine and patient-centered care daily, and with over 15 years of experience, this approach is very rewarding for achieving mutual goals of care and addressing healthcare gaps. I am a strong believer in treating the person not only the disease, and thus building this rapport with my patients has helped me fight diseases and achieve the best outcome. My favorite sport is Soccer. Playing soccer is something I grew up liking and I play soccer weekly. I enjoy watching the Euros and the World Cup and my favorite lifetime team and club are Germany and Real Madrid.

In practice since: 2018
Gender: Male
Languages: Arabic

Education

University of Baghdad School of Medicine: Medical School
Henry Ford Health System, Michigan: Residency

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1194217539

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Mohammed Alshammary, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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