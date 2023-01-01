Provider Image

Mohammed Alshammary, MD

Medical doctor (MD)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
  1. Health Ave Clinic
    250 E Chase Ave
    Suite 109
    El Cajon, CA 92020
    619-449-5006
    Fax: 844-499-5006

About Mohammed Alshammary, MD

Age:
 45
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Male
Education
Baghdad Medical School:
 Medical School
Henry Ford Hospital:
 Residency
NPI
1194217539

