Douglas Daub, MD

Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. 9460 Cuyamaca St
    Suite 104
    Santee, CA 92071
    619-569-1790

I enjoy the practice of medicine. Each patient is important and I will take the time to understand the issues or concerns. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my children and cooking.
Age:
 55
In practice since:
 2004
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center:
 Residency
University of Southern California:
 Medical School
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1831382753

Douglas Daub, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

4.8
76 ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Verified Patient
June 2, 2023
5.0
I'm health coach, I don't need doctor's recommendations about healthy food and exercises.
Verified Patient
May 12, 2023
5.0
My doctor take very good care about my health problems. He is my doctor for 10 years.
Verified Patient
May 3, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Daub was very thorough and professional. He explained everything well, answered my questions, and listened to my concerns. He took his time to carefully explain my lab results and recommendations. Thank you!
Verified Patient
April 28, 2023
5.0
Dr Daub is an excellent doctor. His staff is always very knowledgeable and professional. Bree and Michelle are great.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Douglas Daub, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Douglas Daub, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
