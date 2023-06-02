Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
- 9460 Cuyamaca St
Suite 104
Santee, CA 92071
About Douglas Daub, MD
I enjoy the practice of medicine. Each patient is important and I will take the time to understand the issues or concerns. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my children and cooking.
Age:55
In practice since:2004
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center:Residency
University of Southern California:Medical School
Areas of focus
- ADHD (adults)
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Chronic pain management
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Complementary therapies
- COPD
- Cryosurgery
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eating disorders
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Fibromyalgia
- Geriatrics
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- HIV/AIDS
- Impotence
- Insulin pump
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- Liver disease
- Menopause
- Nutrition
- Physical disabilities
- Postpartum depression
- Preventive medicine
- Psoriasis
- Recurrent infections
- Scleroderma
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Trigger point injection
- Tuberculosis
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Vertigo
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
- Women's health
- Wound healing
NPI
1831382753
Insurance plans accepted
Douglas Daub, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
76 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 2, 2023
5.0
I'm health coach, I don't need doctor's recommendations about healthy food and exercises.
Verified PatientMay 12, 2023
5.0
My doctor take very good care about my health problems. He is my doctor for 10 years.
Verified PatientMay 3, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Daub was very thorough and professional. He explained everything well, answered my questions, and listened to my concerns. He took his time to carefully explain my lab results and recommendations. Thank you!
Verified PatientApril 28, 2023
5.0
Dr Daub is an excellent doctor. His staff is always very knowledgeable and professional. Bree and Michelle are great.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Douglas Daub, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Douglas Daub, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
