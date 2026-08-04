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Douglas M. Daub, MD

4.9

117 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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9460 Cuyamaca St

619-569-1790
Fax: 619-312-4335

9460 Cuyamaca St
Suite 104
Santee, CA 92071

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. 9460 Cuyamaca St
    Suite 104
    Santee, CA 92071
    Get directions

    619-569-1790
    Fax: 619-312-4335

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Friday

About Douglas M. Daub, MD

I enjoy the practice of medicine. Each patient is important and I will take the time to understand the issues or concerns. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my children and cooking.

Age: 58
In practice since: 2004
Gender: Male

Education

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center: Residency
University of Southern California: Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1831382753

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Douglas M. Daub, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

117 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 18, 2026

5.0

Audrey Sun [PA] was very passionate and really cares about her patients. I love how she takes her time and I never feel rushed.

Verified Patient

June 17, 2026

5.0

He did a very detailed check-up & explained clearly my concerns.

Verified Patient

June 5, 2026

4.0

Would like more talk about test results.

Verified Patient

March 25, 2026

5.0

Dr. Daub is the most caring family physician on the planet. He has been our family doctor for years. He offered his help even though I wasn't on the schedule, but had an unexpected opening.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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