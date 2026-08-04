About Douglas M. Daub, MD

I enjoy the practice of medicine. Each patient is important and I will take the time to understand the issues or concerns. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my children and cooking.

Age: 58

In practice since: 2004

Gender: Male



Education Harbor-UCLA Medical Center : Residency

University of Southern California : Medical School



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