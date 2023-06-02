Ratings and reviews

Patient reviews

Verified Patient June 2, 2023 5.0 I'm health coach, I don't need doctor's recommendations about healthy food and exercises.

Verified Patient May 12, 2023 5.0 My doctor take very good care about my health problems. He is my doctor for 10 years.

Verified Patient May 3, 2023 5.0 *Dr. Daub was very thorough and professional. He explained everything well, answered my questions, and listened to my concerns. He took his time to carefully explain my lab results and recommendations. Thank you!