Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
9460 Cuyamaca St
Suite 104
Santee, CA 92071
Get directions
619-569-1790
Fax: 619-312-4335
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Douglas M. Daub, MD
I enjoy the practice of medicine. Each patient is important and I will take the time to understand the issues or concerns. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my children and cooking.
Education
Areas of focus
- ADHD (adults)
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Chronic pain management
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Complementary therapies
- COPD
- Cryosurgery
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eating disorders
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Fibromyalgia
- Geriatrics
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- HIV/AIDS
- Impotence
- Insulin pump
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Kidney stones
- Lab on premises
- Liver disease
- Menopause
- Nutrition
- Physical disabilities
- Postpartum depression
- Preventive medicine
- Psoriasis
- Recurrent infections
- Scleroderma
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Sports medicine
- Trigger point injection
- Tuberculosis
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Vertigo
- Walk-in appointments
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
- Women's health
- Wound healing
- X-ray on premises
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1831382753
Insurance plans accepted
Douglas M. Daub, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
117 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
5.0
Audrey Sun [PA] was very passionate and really cares about her patients. I love how she takes her time and I never feel rushed.
Verified Patient
June 17, 2026
5.0
He did a very detailed check-up & explained clearly my concerns.
Verified Patient
June 5, 2026
4.0
Would like more talk about test results.
Verified Patient
March 25, 2026
5.0
Dr. Daub is the most caring family physician on the planet. He has been our family doctor for years. He offered his help even though I wasn't on the schedule, but had an unexpected opening.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Douglas M. Daub, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.