Doctor of medicine (MD)
Geriatric medicine
Internal medicine
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Geriatric medicine
Internal medicine
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
(over age 18 only)
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Jose R. Pena, MD
333 H St
Suite 1065
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
-
Sunday
About Jose R. Pena, MD
My goal is to provide the best care possible.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Abuse (elder)
- Alzheimer's disease
- Anorexia and bulimia
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Chronic disease management
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Chronic pain management
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Complementary therapies
- COPD
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Doctor of osteopathy
- Eating disorders
- Eczema
- End-of-life care
- Esophageal reflux
- Fibromyalgia
- Geriatrics
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Herbal medicine
- HIV/AIDS
- House calls
- House calls - existing patients
- Hypertension
- Immigration physicals
- Immunizations for foreign travel
- Impotence
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Liver disease
- Men's health
- Menopause
- Neck pain
- Nursing home visits
- Nutrition
- Osteoporosis
- Palliative care
- Physical disabilities
- Postpartum depression
- Preventive medicine
- Psoriasis
- Recurrent infections
- Scleroderma
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Sleep disorders
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Trigger point injection
- Tuberculosis
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Vertigo
- Walk-in appointments
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
- Wound healing
- X-ray on premises
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1437170008
Insurance plans accepted
Jose R. Pena, MD, accepts 15 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jose R. Pena, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jose R. Pena, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.