Jose Pena, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Geriatric medicine
Internal medicine
Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients under age 18
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Jose R. Pena, MD333 H St
Suite 1065
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
-
Sunday
About Jose Pena, MD
My goal is to provide the best care possible.
Age:59
In practice since:2002
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
St. Vincent Health Center:Fellowship
St. Vincent Health Center:Internship
St. Vincent Health Center:Residency
Universidad Central del Caribe (Puerto Rico):Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Abuse (elder)
- Alzheimer's disease
- Anorexia and bulimia
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Cholesterol management
- Chronic cough
- Chronic disease management
- Chronic fatigue syndrome
- Chronic pain management
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Complementary therapies
- COPD
- Dementia
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Diverticulitis
- Eating disorders
- Eczema
- End-of-life care
- Esophageal reflux
- Fibromyalgia
- Geriatrics
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Herbal medicine
- HIV/AIDS
- Hypertension
- Immigration physicals
- Immunizations for foreign travel
- Impotence
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Liver disease
- Men's health
- Menopause
- Neck pain
- Nutrition
- Osteoporosis
- Palliative care
- Physical disabilities
- Postpartum depression
- Preventive medicine
- Psoriasis
- Recurrent infections
- Scleroderma
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Sleep disorders
- Smoking cessation techniques
- Trigger point injection
- Tuberculosis
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Vertigo
- Weight management
- Wellness programs
- Wound healing
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1508883356
Insurance plans accepted
Jose Pena, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jose Pena, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jose Pena, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
