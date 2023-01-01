Provider Image

Jose Pena, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Geriatric medicine
Internal medicine
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients under age 18
Virtual visits available
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Jose R. Pena, MD
    333 H St
    Suite 1065
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions
    619-691-1766

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday
  •  
    Saturday
  •  
    Sunday

About Jose Pena, MD

My goal is to provide the best care possible.
Age:
 59
In practice since:
 2002
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
St. Vincent Health Center:
 Fellowship
St. Vincent Health Center:
 Internship
St. Vincent Health Center:
 Residency
Universidad Central del Caribe (Puerto Rico):
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1508883356

Insurance plans accepted

Jose Pena, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jose Pena, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jose Pena, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.