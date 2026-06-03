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Karanbir S. Brar, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

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About Karanbir S. Brar, MD

I worked as a hospitalist physician for 15 years and was persuaded by some of my patients to open a private practice. We have helped many patients make healthy lifestyle decisions, and collectively, our patients have lost and kept off about 2,000 pounds each year. I believe in providing patients with the most advanced, evidence-based information to help them make healthy choices and achieve their goals. We use technology to make life easier for our patients, accept insurance, work with local skilled nursing and independent living facilities, and also offer high-end concierge medicine services. When I’m not working, I enjoy golf and spending time with my family, including my three daughters and two goldendoodles.

Gender: Male

Education

University of Texas, MD Anderson Center: Residency
Ross University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1306191473

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